Matrix Motorsport Announce 2018 Clio Cup Ambitions

Matrix Motorsport have announced their ambitions to join the Renault UK Clio Cup next season with at least a two car entry for their debut foray in the series.

The Midlands based squad have recruited former BTCC racer Andy Wilmot and club racer Jeff Alden for what they hope could be up to a four car assault on the series.

Wilmot competed in the BTCC back in 2015 and this season has reappeared on the BTCC support package with outings in the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup.

Alden meanwhile is the driving force behind the new team, having this season been a front-runner in the Classic & Retro class of the Time Attack series.

“Setting up this team is something we’ve been working on for a number of years, so it’s great to finally see our plans become a reality,” said Alden.

“We intend to start by establishing ourselves at BTCC events by competing in the UK Clio Cup before moving into other areas of motor sport. Our long term plan is to compete in the BTCC so there are some exciting times ahead!”