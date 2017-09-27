Mutch Wins Winter Series Drive With Fox Motorsport

Gordon Mutch has beaten Nick Reeve and Ross Connolly to win Fox Motorsport’s inaugural shoot-out for a drive in the 2017 Ginetta Junior Winter Series.

Mutch won the prize, worth over £6,500, following a hotly contested assessment day at Silverstone earlier this week, when all three finalists tested Fox’s Ginetta G40.

They each completed two practice runs during the morning alongside Fox’s Jamie Stanley, before being a ten lap timed run on the Silverstone South circuit in the afternoon.

Junior Saloon Car race-winner Mutch emerged as the fastest, earning the 15-year-old Scotsman a fully-funded berth in the Winter Series at Brands Hatch in November.

“It feels amazing to have won the Fox Motorsport Ginetta Junior Winter Series Shoot-out,” said Mutch.

“The conditions at Silverstone were very challenging on a damp, but drying, track and I had a lot to learn stepping into a rear-wheel-drive racing car for the first time.

“I’m incredibly excited about racing the Ginetta and will spend the next few weeks making sure I’m as prepared as I can be for the challenge.”

Team Principal Paul McNeilly added: “Gordon, Ross and Nick all put in strong performances today, but Gordon was ultimately the quickest driver.

“Based on what we’ve seen today, all three drivers clearly have bright futures in motorsport and we look forward to watching their progress over the coming seasons.”