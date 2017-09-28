Sainz Jr. hoping buzz from Singapore result, will boost his chances in Malaysia

Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz Jr. is still on a high after scoring his best ever result in Formula 1, with a fourth place finish last time out in Singapore.

The Spaniard has enjoyed re-watching all the videos posted about it on social media, and says it has definitely given him a big boost ahead of this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix, and it has certainly made him hungry for more results like that!

“I’m still buzzing from our P4 finish in Singapore last time out and it will give me a big boost in Malaysia, for sure!

“It was an amazing feeling to achieve my best F1 result up until now with the team, we worked very hard and we definitely deserved it!

“I’ve seen many videos on social media this past week reminding me about it and my favourite is the one where I cross the line and celebrate it over the radio with my race engineer… BOOMSHAKALAKA!”

The 23-year-old is fond of the Sepang international Circuit, with his best moment racing there being back in 2015, when he went from fifteenth on the grid to take eighth place at the chequered flag, a comeback he is proud of.

“And now I’m ready for Malaysia. I have good memories, especially of the 2015 race weekend as I performed my first comeback in F1 – I started from P15 and finished P8.”

Although there tends to be plenty of downpours when Formula 1 visits Malaysia, Sainz Jr. has never actually raced in those conditions whilst competing in a grand prix, and says it would be interesting to experience that this year.

“The weather conditions in Sepang are always special. The rain showers are always close, it’s not strange for the sun to be out one minute, and then, all of a sudden, it starts to pour down with rain, especially in the afternoons!

“Having said that, it’s never rained for me yet when racing there, maybe I will experience it this year?!”