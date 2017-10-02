2018 rallycross season to start with RX2 on Ice

After the great success obtained by this year’s inaugural season of the RX2 International Series, the one-make official feeder series to the FIA World Rallycross Championship, its organisers have thought up the new RX2 on Ice Series, to be held over four rounds next winter, to kickstart the 2018 motorsport season.

With most of Scandinavia being covered in snow at the beginning of the year, the series will in fact open with round one in Östersund, Sweden, on 3 February, while round two will take place on 10 February at Höljes, the same venue as the Swedish World RX round held in summer. A two-week break will follow – to accommodate WRC‘s Rally Sweden – then back to action on 24 February in Ål, Norway, with the series finale also in Norway, at Gol, together with a popular ice racing festival on 3 March.

The headlining class will be, of course, Supercar Lites, to be flanked by other lesser categories not yet announced.

“We are delighted to be able to formally announce our new RX2 on Ice series,” enthused RX2 CEO Andreas Eriksson.

“Scandinavia is unquestionably the perfect place to stage winter motorsport events, with a picture-postcard landscape and ideal conditions for spectacularly sliding rallycross cars around snow-banked circuits.



“With the WRC’s Rally Sweden falling in the middle of our inaugural RX2 on Ice calendar, it makes for an action-packed motorsport month in Scandinavia – what better way to herald the start of an exciting new season? The 2018 rallycross campaign is shaping up very nicely indeed!”

Further information about the RX2 on Ice Series will be released in due course.