Byrne puts one hand on title as Haslam fails to make the grade

Shane Byrne took one step closer to his sixth British title, as he clinched victory in race two to leave him just two points behind Leon Haslam. Haslam had a shocker of a race, clearly suffering with something as he was pushed back down the order to eventually finish tenth.

Lap ten was by far the worst for Haslam, as Bradley Ray, Peter Hickman, Michael Laverty and Dan Linfoot all got the better of him, leaving him in the clutches of Glenn Irwin, who had previously stated his intentions to take points off Byrne’s title rivals. And that’s exactly what he did as just one lap later, the Irishman went through on the Kawasaki, leaving Haslam battling with Richard Cooper and Tommy Bridewell. Cooper eventually retired and Haslam had the better of Bridewell across the line.

It wasn’t a runaway win for Byrne, who by lap twelve, was being caught up by Christian Iddon who was running in a strong second. In the end, Byrne wrapped up his second victory of the weekend from Iddon and James Ellison.

MCE British Superbike Race Two, Brands Hatch