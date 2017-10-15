British Superbike

Byrne puts one hand on title as Haslam fails to make the grade

Shane Byrne took one step closer to his sixth British title, as he clinched victory in race two to leave him just two points behind Leon Haslam. Haslam had a shocker of a race, clearly suffering with something as he was pushed back down the order to eventually finish tenth.

Lap ten was by far the worst for Haslam, as Bradley Ray, Peter Hickman, Michael Laverty and Dan Linfoot all got the better of him, leaving him in the clutches of Glenn Irwin, who had previously stated his intentions to take points off Byrne’s title rivals. And that’s exactly what he did as just one lap later, the Irishman went through on the Kawasaki, leaving Haslam battling with Richard Cooper and Tommy Bridewell. Cooper eventually retired and Haslam had the better of Bridewell across the line.

It wasn’t a runaway win for Byrne, who by lap twelve, was being caught up by Christian Iddon who was running in a strong second. In the end, Byrne wrapped up his second victory of the weekend from Iddon and James Ellison.

MCE British Superbike Race Two, Brands Hatch

1Shane ByrneBe Wiser Ducati28:40.657
2Christian IddonTyco BMW Motorrad+0.524
3James EllisonMcAMS Yamaha+1.406
4Josh BrookesAnvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha+4.667
5Jason O'HalloranHonda Racing+8.147
6Peter HickmanSmiths BMW+10.424
7Glenn IrwinBe Wiser Ducati+11.216
8Michael LavertyMcAMS Yamaha+11.547
9Dan LinfootHonda Racing+15.053
10Leon HaslamJG Speedfit Kawasaki+18.531
11Tommy BridewellTeam WD-40 Kawasaki+19.014
12Sylvain GuintoliBennetts Suzuki+22.776
13Lee JacksonSmiths Racing BMW+26.665
14Luke MosseyJG Speedfit Kawasaki+26.823
15Jakub SmrzLloyd & Jones PR Racing BMW +26.955
16Martin JessoppRidersmotorcycles.com BMW+24.367
17Kyle RideQuattro Plant FS-3 Racing Kawasaki+39.204
18James WestmorelandGearlink Kawasaki+42.775

