World Superbike

Davies Takes Race Two as Rea Trips Up

200 Views
Chaz Davies - Photo Credit: Aruba.it Ducati

Chaz Davies returned to winning ways in race two at Magny Cours after a dramatic early incident which eliminated newly-crowned champion Jonathan Rea. The Welshman led home the Pata Yamahas of Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark and boosted his chances of claiming the runner-up spot in this season’s championship.

The defining moment in the race came on lap two with Rea the innocent party in an incident with Eugene Laverty. The Aprilia rider lost control at the Lycée hairpin while running in sixth and Rea, who hadn’t made his usual rapid progress from ninth on the grid, was unable to avoid the RSV4. With damage to his brake lever, the three-time champion dived straight for the pits where he would ultimately retire.

With his main adversary out of play, Davies took full advantage and once he had overtaken Lowes on lap four, the Aruba Ducati rider enjoyed an unchallenged lead despite drops of rain falling throughout. Lowes, who came under pressure from his team-mate when the drizzle was at its heaviest, eventually held on to second with van der Mark completing Yamaha’s first double rostrum for six years. Polesitter Leon Camier had every reason to believe he would have figured in the podium battle but a technical failure on his MV Agusta saw him cruelly eliminated.

Xavi Fores took an excellent fourth for BARNI Ducati while Milwaukee Aprilia’s misery was completed when Lorenzo Savadori broke down on the final lap from fifth spot. Marco Melandri inherited the place ahead of Leandro Mercado and an off-colour Tom Sykes but the Yorkshireman’s result did at least secure the Team’s Championship for Kawasaki.

Jordi Torres was eighth for Althea BMW ahead of Roman Ramos with Raffaele de Rosa rounding out the top ten.

 

WorldSBK 2017: French Round – Race Two Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
17. Chaz DaviesDucatiAruba.it Racing – Ducati34:49.67925
222. Alex LowesYamahaPata Yamaha Official WSBK Team+3.00620
360. Michael van der MarkYamahaPata Yamaha Official WSBK Team+4.55616
412. Xavi ForesDucatiBARNI Racing Team+11.07213
533. Marco MelandriDucatiAruba.it Racing – Ducati+16.38111
636. Leandro MercadoApriliaIODARacing+17.68410
766. Tom SykesKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team+22.7179
881. Jordi TorresBMWAlthea BMW Racing Team+23.9208
940. Roman RamosKawasakiTeam Kawasaki GoEleven+25.4317
1035. Raffaele de RosaBMWAlthea BMW Racing Team+35.2276
1134. Davide GiuglianoHondaRed Bull Honda WorldSBK Team+45.6215
1245. Jake GagneHondaRed Bull Honda WorldSBK Team+47.2314
13121. A. AndreozziYamahaGuandalini Racing+52.0763
1413. Anthony WestKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing+53.9032
1586. Ayrton BadoviniKawasakiGrillini Racing Team+59.6101
1684. Riccardo RussoKawasakiPedercini Racing SC-Project+59.706
1750. Eugene LavertyApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+1 Lap
1837. Ondrej JezekKawasakiGrillini Racing Team+2 Laps
NC32. Lorenzo SavadoriApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+1 Lap
NC2. Leon CamierMV AgustaMV Agusta Reparto Corse+12 Laps
NC1. Jonathan ReaKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team+19 Laps

Related Posts