Doohan and Hauger Confirmed for 2018 TRS Arden Squad

TRS Arden have become the first major team in the F4 British Championship to announce drivers for the 2018 season as they take on two Red Bull Junior team members. Both Jack Hoogan and Dennis Hauger will join the squad as they step up from karting.

The pair become the first drivers confirmed for the 2018 season and with turning 15 before the start of the year, will be immediately turning their attention to the championship.

Jack, son of 500cc World Champion Mick Doohan has been plying his trade on four wheels, instead of two, finishing third in this years CIK-FIA European Karting Championship, taking an OK Junior class victory in the final round.

“To drive for a team as well-respected and successful as Arden in 2018 is something I could have only dreamt of at the start of 2017 when I arrived in Europe to compete in karts.” said Doohan “My experience gained in karts from the age of eight has provided me with a solid foundation, but it’s now time to take my motorsport career to the next level.”

This will not be the first time the team has decided to run an Australian Red Bull protigee, with Luis Leeds securing third in the championship during 2016. The team keeps up their tradition of putting faith in mostly talented rookies.

Hauger meanwhile was also a regular in the same karting series, becoming the youngest driver to compete in the Senior OK category. This was off the back of a successful 2016 in which he was crowned the youngest ever DKM OKJ German Karting Champion and finished second in the WSK Super Masters.

“I really appreciate the opportunity that I have been given with Red Bull and Arden. This is the perfect combination that will give me the best setting to learn and grow as a driver, and to hopefully win races in my first season in single-seaters.” said the Norwegian.

Both drivers have proven to have an impressive pedigree, with Arden looking to once again challenge Carlin for the teams and drivers title in 2018. This year, Australian Oscar Piastri finished runner-up to Carlin’s Jamie Caroline having pushed it to the last round.