EuroFormula Open

Drugovich Holds Off Troitskiy to Win Final Race of 2017

Credit: GT Sport

Felipe Drugovich made amends for his mistake in race one that cost him a near-certain victory by withstanding pressure from Nikita Troitskiy to win the season-closing EuroFormula Open race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday.

Ameya Vaidyanathan started from pole position but a sluggish start from the Carlin Motorsport driver allowed both Drugovich and Troitskiy through into first and second before turn one, and the leading duo were able to pull away from the rest of the field.

Drugovich, making his debut this weekend for championship winning outfit RP Motorsport, traded fastest laps with the SMP Racing-backed Drivex School racer Troitskiy, and the Brazilian took the chequered flag 0.260 seconds ahead of the Russian.

Vaidyanathan, despite dropping initially behind both Joey Mawson and Jannes Fittje on lap one before reclaiming both positions before the end of the lap, claimed the final spot on the podium, 6.208 seconds behind the winner, with Mawson ultimately defending fourth place until the chequered flag from race one winner Devlin DeFrancesco.

Lorenzo Colombo enjoyed a second strong race with sixth place and the best of the Campos Racing quintet racing in Spain this weekend, with Fittje falling to seventh for RP Motorsport ahead of Simo Laaksonen, with Alex Karkosik and Thiago Vivacqua claiming the final points of the season.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Race 2 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
19Felipe DrugovichBRZRP Motorsport28:34.697s
216Nikita TroitskiyRUSDrivex School+0.260s
324Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin+6.208s
455Joey MawsonAUSBVM Racing+7.609s
517Devlin De FrancescoCANCarlin+8.083s
64Lorenzo ColomboITACampos Racing+8.921s
77Jannes FittjeGERRP Motorsport+11.028s
83Simo LaaksonenFINCampos Racing+11.508s
911Alex KarkosikPOLRP Motorsport+12.723s
102Thiago VivacquaBRZCampos Racing+23.884s
1120Petru FlorescuROMFortec Motorsports+25.747s
1219Ben HingeleyGBRFortec Motorsports+28.600s
1342Eliseo Martinez MeronoESPTeo Martin Motorsport+28.972s
141Cameron DasUSACampos Racing+29.802s
1543Pedro CardosoBRZTeo Martin Motorsport+30.059s
1677Guilherme SamaiaBRZCarlin+33.474s
178Lodovico LauriniITARP Motorsport+40.130s
1812Christian HahnBRZDrivex School+40.956s
1922Daniel PronenkoRUSBVM Racing+42.031s
20/RET34Matheus IorioBRZCampos Racing+3 Laps
21/RET14Tarun ReddyINDDrivex School+4 Laps

