Drugovich Holds Off Troitskiy to Win Final Race of 2017

Felipe Drugovich made amends for his mistake in race one that cost him a near-certain victory by withstanding pressure from Nikita Troitskiy to win the season-closing EuroFormula Open race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday.

Ameya Vaidyanathan started from pole position but a sluggish start from the Carlin Motorsport driver allowed both Drugovich and Troitskiy through into first and second before turn one, and the leading duo were able to pull away from the rest of the field.

Drugovich, making his debut this weekend for championship winning outfit RP Motorsport, traded fastest laps with the SMP Racing-backed Drivex School racer Troitskiy, and the Brazilian took the chequered flag 0.260 seconds ahead of the Russian.

Vaidyanathan, despite dropping initially behind both Joey Mawson and Jannes Fittje on lap one before reclaiming both positions before the end of the lap, claimed the final spot on the podium, 6.208 seconds behind the winner, with Mawson ultimately defending fourth place until the chequered flag from race one winner Devlin DeFrancesco.

Lorenzo Colombo enjoyed a second strong race with sixth place and the best of the Campos Racing quintet racing in Spain this weekend, with Fittje falling to seventh for RP Motorsport ahead of Simo Laaksonen, with Alex Karkosik and Thiago Vivacqua claiming the final points of the season.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Race 2 Result