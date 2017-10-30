Force India’s Celis Jr. to take part in Pirelli Mexican tyre test

Sahara Force India F1 Team reserve driver Alfonso Celis Jr. will take part in a Pirelli test day at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez – the circuit that hosted the Mexican Grand Prix.

Celis will be driving the Force India VJM10 on Tuesday, just days after competing in Free Practice 1 at his home event – ending his Friday morning in the barriers.

The Mexican, who is currently competing the World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship for Fortec Motorsports has completed just three Fridays for Force India over the course of the 2017 season – the other two coming in Austria and Hungary – compared to six last year.

Celis has said that the test on home soil will be “special”, before reinforcing the need to have as much time as possible in the car in order to further his development.

“Driving a Formula One car in Mexico is always special and I’m really pleased the team has asked me to take part.” said the 21-year-old.

“The test will be completely focussed on tyres and I will work hard to give the engineers accurate feedback.”

“Time in the car is always valuable so it’s another opportunity to continue my development in Formula One.”