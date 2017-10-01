British Superbike

Haslam claims victory in epic six-way battle

Photo: British Superbike

Leon Haslam charged to victory in an epic six-way battle for the win at the legendary Cathedral of Speed, ahead of Shane Byrne and pole sitter James Ellison.

Sylvain Guintoli was a surprise but extremely welcome addition to the front runners, as he started to get to grips with the Bennetts Suzuki on a track he knows all too well. He battled with Ellison for the lead, but got pushed back to fourth as Haslam, Ellison and Byrne moved through. Once Haslam hit the front, he ran with the lead to leave the other five riders behind him, desperately battling for a podium place.

Haslam was the only Showdown contender who has qualified inside the top ten, but wasn’t the only one to finish the race inside it as Byrne, Josh Brookes, Peter Hickman, Jake Dixon and Jason O’Halloran all fought their way up from their original grid positions to inside the top ten.

Both Brookes and BSB rookie Bradley Ray were locked in a battle for fifth, with the Aussie getting the better of the Brit. But it was a close one, and at one point as Brookes sat up to avoid the curb, Ray touched his back wheel almost sending both of them down the road. They were both within two and a half seconds of the leader at the end of the race, but they were most definitely in the mix throughout.

MCE British Superbike race one - Assen

1Leon HaslamJG Speedfit Kawasaki29:25.265
2Shane ByrneBe Wiser Ducati+1.992
3James EllisonMcAms Yamaha+2.591
4Sylvain GuintoliBennetts Suzuki+2.665
5Josh BrookesAnvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha+2.717
6Bradley RayBuildbase Suzuki+2.814
7Peter HickmanSmiths Racing BMW+7.865
8Jake DixonRAF Reg. & Res. Kawasaki+ 8.210
9John HopkinsMoto Rapido Ducati+11.000
10Jason O'HalloranHonda Racing+15.666
11Dan LinfootHonda Racing+15.719
12Luke MosseyJG Speedfit Kawasaki+25.439
13Richard CooperBennetts Suzuki+25.966
14Glenn IrwinBe Wiser Ducati+26.048
15Tommy BridewellTeam WD-40 Kawasaki+26.451
16Lee JacksonSmiths Racing BMW+26.605
17Martin JessoppRidersmotorcycles.com BMW+33.857
18Jakub SmrzLloyd & Jones PR Racing BMW+33.939
19Josh ElliottTyco BMW Motorrad+34.950
20James WestmorelandGearlink Kawasaki+55.046
21Aaron ZanottiPlatform Hire Yamaha+1:09.376
22Shaun WinfieldAnvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha+1 lap
23Dean HarrisonSilicone Engineering Kawasaki+2 laps
-NotClassified-
DNFChristian IddonTyco BMW Motorrad7 laps
DNFDanny BuchanQuattro Plant FS-3 Racing Kawasaki11 laps
DNFMichael LavertyMcAms Yamaha17 laps
Fastest lap: Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati - 1:36.984

 

