Haslam claims victory in epic six-way battle

Leon Haslam charged to victory in an epic six-way battle for the win at the legendary Cathedral of Speed, ahead of Shane Byrne and pole sitter James Ellison.

Sylvain Guintoli was a surprise but extremely welcome addition to the front runners, as he started to get to grips with the Bennetts Suzuki on a track he knows all too well. He battled with Ellison for the lead, but got pushed back to fourth as Haslam, Ellison and Byrne moved through. Once Haslam hit the front, he ran with the lead to leave the other five riders behind him, desperately battling for a podium place.

Haslam was the only Showdown contender who has qualified inside the top ten, but wasn’t the only one to finish the race inside it as Byrne, Josh Brookes, Peter Hickman, Jake Dixon and Jason O’Halloran all fought their way up from their original grid positions to inside the top ten.

Both Brookes and BSB rookie Bradley Ray were locked in a battle for fifth, with the Aussie getting the better of the Brit. But it was a close one, and at one point as Brookes sat up to avoid the curb, Ray touched his back wheel almost sending both of them down the road. They were both within two and a half seconds of the leader at the end of the race, but they were most definitely in the mix throughout.

MCE British Superbike race one - Assen

1 Leon Haslam JG Speedfit Kawasaki 29:25.265 2 Shane Byrne Be Wiser Ducati +1.992 3 James Ellison McAms Yamaha +2.591 4 Sylvain Guintoli Bennetts Suzuki +2.665 5 Josh Brookes Anvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha +2.717 6 Bradley Ray Buildbase Suzuki +2.814 7 Peter Hickman Smiths Racing BMW +7.865 8 Jake Dixon RAF Reg. & Res. Kawasaki + 8.210 9 John Hopkins Moto Rapido Ducati +11.000 10 Jason O'Halloran Honda Racing +15.666 11 Dan Linfoot Honda Racing +15.719 12 Luke Mossey JG Speedfit Kawasaki +25.439 13 Richard Cooper Bennetts Suzuki +25.966 14 Glenn Irwin Be Wiser Ducati +26.048 15 Tommy Bridewell Team WD-40 Kawasaki +26.451 16 Lee Jackson Smiths Racing BMW +26.605 17 Martin Jessopp Ridersmotorcycles.com BMW +33.857 18 Jakub Smrz Lloyd & Jones PR Racing BMW +33.939 19 Josh Elliott Tyco BMW Motorrad +34.950 20 James Westmoreland Gearlink Kawasaki +55.046 21 Aaron Zanotti Platform Hire Yamaha +1:09.376 22 Shaun Winfield Anvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha +1 lap 23 Dean Harrison Silicone Engineering Kawasaki +2 laps - Not Classified - DNF Christian Iddon Tyco BMW Motorrad 7 laps DNF Danny Buchan Quattro Plant FS-3 Racing Kawasaki 11 laps DNF Michael Laverty McAms Yamaha 17 laps

Fastest lap: Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati - 1:36.984