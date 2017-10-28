Jackie Chan DC Racing Lock Out Asian Le Mans Series Front Row

Jackie Chan DC Racing x Jota Sport locked out the front row in qualifying for the first round of the 2017/18 Asian Le Mans Series at the Zhuhai International Circuit.

Thomas Laurent in the LMP2 #8 Oreca grabbed pole with a time of 1:27.615, only 0.15 ahead of his Chinese team mate Ho-Pin Tung in the #7 machine.

Tung himself was only 0.2 ahead of Pipo Derani in the BBT Ligier who rounded out the top three.

Despite dominating practice, ARC Bratislava‘s qualifying efforts suffered a setback when Konstantins Calko went off when on cold tyres, which damaged the body work of their Ligier JS P2.

In spite of this they still set a time quick enough to secure fourth on the grid.

In the LMP3 class is was Josh Burdon who secured pole in the KCMG Ligier JSP3.

Burdon put in such a blistering performance he was sitting in second place outright early in the session.

Second went to the newly crowned Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup champions WIN Motorsport who are certain to provide a tough opponent to KCMG.

In the GT class, qualifying was dominated by the two FIST-Team AAI cars, with Rafaelle Marciello in the Mercedes-AMG GT3, just pipping his team mate Jesse Krohn in the BMW M6 GT3 for class pole.

Third place went to the Audi R8 LMS of Audi Sport Customer Racing Asia by TSRT with Massimiliano Wiser setting the time.