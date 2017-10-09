GP3 Series

Lorandi Wins as Russell Crowned 2017 GP3 Series Champion

Credit: Zak Mauger/GP3 Series Media Service.

Starting from reverse grid pole position Alessio Lorandi claimed his maiden victory in the GP3 Series in Jerez.

However, all eyes were on George Russell who capitalised on the opportunities presented to him to be crowned 2017 GP3 champion.

At the start Lorandi easily led Dorian Boccolacci and Niko Kari into Turn 1, running in tandem before the Italian managed to start eke out an advantage to his rivals.

Although only a small advantage it was enough to allow Lorandi to control the race at his pace.

Dan Ticktum and the lead ART Grand Prix machine of Anthoine Hubert started to close after the Briton had gotten the move done on the Frenchman.

Having started behind Jack Aitken, Russell was keen to quickly get ahead of his nearest title rival and managed to do so after the Renault junior driver ran wide which allowed Feature Race winner Nirei Fukuzumi through as well.

Needing to leave Jerez with a 48 point advantage over Aitken, Russell fell just short with the bonus points for fastest lap so needed Giuliano Alesi behind Aitken to do him a favour.

Looking as though the title fight was going to roll over to the finale in Abu Dhabi, Russell was gifted with those extra points he needed.

Ahead, Ticktum who had been looking quick all weekend was eyeing his maiden GP3 podium finish got on the inside of Kari and as they ran into Turn 4 there was not enough room for two cars and the Briton ended up in the gravel and had to retire from the race.

The safety car was deployed for the stricken DAMS and the change of positions meant Russell now held a 50 point advantage over Aitken in the championship and had enough to claim the title.

Racing resumed for a final lap dash to the finish with Lorandi comfortably taking the flag ahead of Boccolacci and Kari. Hubert headed the quartet of ARTs with Alesi in eighth.

However, following the race Kari was handed a 10 second time penalty as a result of the collision with Ticktum and due to the bunched up nature of the cars this meant he falls to 19th place.

Hubert has been promoted to the podium and Tatiana Calderon is in possession of the final points paying position in eighth.

Once again in the GP3 Series it is the clean sweep for ART, who head to the final round of the season having already clinched both titles on offer.

The GP3 circus heads to Abu Dhabi on 24-26 November.

2017 GP3 Series Sprint Race Results – Jerez

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
122Alessio LorandiITAJenzer Motorsport28m05.939
212Dorian BoccolacciFRATrident 28m06.682
35Niko KariFINArden International28m07.635
44Anthoine HubertFRAART Grand Prix28m08.661
53George RussellGBRART Grand Prix28m09.004
62Nirei Fukuzumi JPNART Grand Prix28m09.556
71Jack Aitken GBRART Grand Prix28m10.016
810Giuliano Alesi FRATrident 28m10.315
915Tatiana Calderon COLDAMS 28m11.137
1026Julien FalcheroFRACampos Racing 28m11.502
117Steijn SchothorstNEDArden International28m11.887
126Leonardo PulciniITAArden International28m12.515
1324Arjun Maini INDJenzer Motorsport28m12.899
1416Bruno BaptistaBRADAMS 28m13.167
1511Ryan Tveter USATrident 28m13.662
1627Raoul Hyman RSACampos Racing 28m14.035
1723Juan Manuel CorreaITAJenzer Motorsport28m14.576
1828Marcos SiebertARGCampos Racing 28m14.685
199Kevin JörgSUITrident 28m14.449
DNF14Daniel Ticktum GBRDAMS +4 Laps

