Moto2

Marquez Returns to Winning Ways at Motegi

Alex Marquez - Photo Credit: Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS

Alex Marquez puts his recent injury troubles behind him with victory in a rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi on Sunday. The Spaniard, who was forced to withdraw mid-race at Aragon due to a hip injury, claimed his third win of 2017 while the championship battle took a backseat, Franco Morbidelli and Thomas Luthi both struggling.

The hopes of the 52,000-strong crowd rested on home favourite Takaaki Nakagami and the Team Asia rider led a five-man leading group in the early stages as Marquez slotted into second. As the race passed half-distance though, a growing threat was emerging in the form of Hafizh Syahrin who powered past Mattia Pasini into fourth before setting his sights on third-placed Xavi Vierge.

Noticing the threat, Marquez made his move on eleven with Vierge following through into second and once the Marc VDS rider had smashed the fastest lap of the Grand Prix, victory was all-but assured. Vierge dealt with the danger of Syahrin to claim a career-best second, Tech 3’s first Moto2 rostrum for over six years, while Syahrin took his second podium of the season after overhauling Nakagami.

Francesco Bagnaia came on strong late in the race to grab fourth ahead of Pasini with Nakagami fading in the latter stages to sixth, just ahead of KTM’s Miguel Oliveira. Eighth would go to championship leader Franco Morbidelli after a last-lap battle with Dominique Aegerter and with Thomas Luthi only managing eleventh, the Italian looked to have strengthened his championship position.

However, news broke hours after the race that Aegerter had been disqualified from the victory at Misano last month due to an illegal oil sample, handing Luthi the San Marino GP win and five extra points as a result.

 

Moto2 Motul Grand Prix of Japan – Race Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
173. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS32:08.90125
297. Xavi ViergeTech 3Tech 3 Racing+1.46520
355. Hafizh SyahrinKalexPetronas Raceline Malaysia+3.13416
442. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR46+5.41513
554. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team+5.61811
630. Takaaki NakagamiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia+6.16310
744. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+7.5979
821. Franco MorbidelliKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS+11.4008
977. Dominique AegerterSuterKiefer Racing+11.5727
107. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexForward Team+14.3106
1112. Thomas LuthiKalexCarXpert Interwetten+26.5715
1287. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing+30.1834
1323. Marcel SchrotterSuterDynavolt Intact GP+30.5973
1433. Ikuhiro EnokidoKalexTeluru MOTOBUM Racing Team+32.0372
156. Tarran MackenzieSuterKiefer Racing+35.2521
1637. Augusto FernandezSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing+38.385
1727. Iker LecuonaKalexGarage Plus Interwetten+40.934
1849. Axel PonsKalexRW Racing GP+41.470
1940. Fabio QuartararoKalexPons HP 40+42.757
2045. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexTeluru SAG Team+43.147
2124. Simone CorsiSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing+45.410
2234. Ryo MizunoKalexMuSASHI RT HARC-PRO+46.813
2389. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia+50.531
2432. Isaac VinalesKalexBE-A-VIP SAG Team+51.898
252. Jesko RaffinKalexCarXpert Interwetten+53.699
2662. Stefano ManziKalexSky Racing Team VR46+1:01.051
2757. Edgar PonsKalexPons HP 40+1:04.776
289. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto2+1:07.423
NC41. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+8 Laps
NC5. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team+9 Laps
NC11. Sandro CorteseSuterDynavolt Intact GP+9 Laps
NC19. Xavier SimeonKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+10 Laps
NC10. Luca MariniKalexForward Team+14 Laps

