FIM “reiterates its sympathy” with Carlos Tatay, who warns caution

Days after Carlos Tatay published a video on social media that criticised the FIM for denying him disability insurance coverage, the federation released a statement on Friday reaffirming their support for him and that they would indeed cover the costs in advance. However, Tatay also urged fans not to take the FIM’s announcement at face value.

Tatay alleged in his initial post that the FIM would not provide coverage for his medical expenses, which became a contentious issue after he was paralysed below the waist due to an accident while competing in the 2023 Moto2 European Championship at Portimão. The Spanish and Valencian motorcycle federations have argued since the injury over who should cover the bill, a debate that slogged on for so long that Tatay has since pursued legal action.

While Tatay no longer competes in pavement motorcycle racing because of the injury, he resumed his racing career in cross-country rally in the spring. He has competed in the FIA World Baja Cup and Spanish Cross-Country Rally Championship, and has hopes of racing the Dakar Rally as early as 2026.

According to Tatay, the FIM cited his rally endeavours as a reason not to provide disability compensation and instead claiming he was not disabled, therefore making him ineligible for insurance coverage.

“The FIM stands alongside Mr. Tatay since the very first day following his unfortunate crash sustained during the Moto2 European Championship event in Portimão (Portugal) on 2 July 2023,” the federation stated. “The FIM riders’ insurance programme was immediately activated and all emergency medical treatment on the event venue, assistance and repatriation costs were borne by the insurance and paid to Mr. Tatay.

“Since the beginning and therefore long before the videos were published on social media by Mr. Tatay, the FIM has maintained regular contact with Mr. Tatay as well as with the Real Federación Motociclista Española and the insurance’s broker. Never did the FIM indicate to Mr. Tatay that costs covered by the insurance programme would not be paid nor deny any payment of benefits. The communication which Mr, Tatay referred to in his public statements came from the insurance broker and not the FIM.

“To once again reinforce the solidary and support from the FIM to Mr. Tatay, the FIM will pay to Mr. Tatay the disability coverage resulting from the crash related to the specificity of his current health, even before any decision is made by the insurance.

“The FIM reiterates its sympathy with Mr. Tatay and will continue to stand alongside him as well as all riders.”

On Saturday, Tatay posted an Instagram Story encouraging viewers to take the FIM statement with a grain of salt.

“As you have already seen, a statement has been issued by the International Federation, which should be looked at rationally,” Tatay began. “Everything is in the hands of the lawyers now, so I can’t say too much because the case has been passed on to them. I can tell you in advance that you have to be cautious because not everything is so straightforward as the statement seems.

“As I say, everything is in the hands of lawyers, step by step and hopefully everything will be resolved soon and I will keep you informed.”

Before his injury, Tatay won the 2019 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup before competing in the Moto3 World Championship.