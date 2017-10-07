Mercedes’ Allison Looking for Redemption at Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team Technical Director James Allison is hoping to atone for the team’s lack of pace in last weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Mercedes finished second and fifth in a tricky Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton over twelve seconds off race-winner Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas nearly a minute behind.

Whilst they may have looked second-rate last week, the team returned with a bang this weekend, taking first and second in qualifying in dominant fashion. This, Allison says, is the best way for the team to prove they’re the best team on the grid.

“We had a good feeling with the car yesterday, although the sessions were somewhat disturbed by the weather conditions, and that was truly underlined this afternoon with extremely solid performances from both cars in qualifying.

“One of the nice things about motor racing is the way that it offers a chance of redemption at every Grand Prix.

“After the difficulties we encountered in Sepang, we have come here and demonstrated in the most eloquent way possible that we mean business here in Suzuka.

“We know that we have to do it all again tomorrow, but this gives us the best possible starting point for that challenge.“