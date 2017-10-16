MP Motorsport to Takeover DAMS’ GP3 Entry for 2018

MP Motorsport is to takeover DAMS‘ GP3 Series entry next season as the French team evaluates its programmes.

The Dutch team currently competes in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, the team will run in GP3 machinery for the first time in the post-season tests which will take place at Yas Marina from 30th November to 2nd December.

GP3 Series CEO Bruno Michel said: “I am very pleased to welcome MP Motorsport to the GP3 Series. I am confident they will be able to adapt quickly to the category. They are a great addition to the grid.

Jean-Paul Driot and his team for their dedication for the past two seasons in GP3."

MP Motorsport team manager Sander Dorsman said: “Moving into GP3 Series for 2018 is a very exciting development for MP Motorsport and perfectly complements our existing programmes. We are delighted we’ll be on the grid next year.