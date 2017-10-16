MP Motorsport to Takeover DAMS’ GP3 Entry for 2018

MP Motorsport is to takeover DAMS‘ GP3 Series entry next season as the French team evaluates its programmes.
The Dutch team currently competes in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, the team will run in GP3 machinery for the first time in the post-season tests which will take place at Yas Marina from 30th November to 2nd December.
The French team joined GP3 at the start of the 2016 season but have taken to pulling their entry due to commitments that they have elsewhere. In their time in the category they have claimed one pole position and one victory, both of which at the hands of Jake Hughes.
DAMS team owner Jean-Paul Driot commented: “The expansion of FIA Formula E means that we need to concentrate more on this programme in the future. With manufacturer involvement growing, Formula E requires additional resources and the need for DAMS to strengthen its workforce. We have therefore decided to stop our GP3 Series operations at the end of the 2017 season. We are very happy to hand over the entry to MP Motorsport and wish them a lot of success in the category. I would like to thank Bruno Michel and the entire GP3 organisation for the close and positive collaboration we had together during these two seasons.”