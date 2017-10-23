Moto2

Oliveira Leads Historic KTM 1-2 in Australia

Miguel Oliveira leads in Australia (Photo Credit: KTM)

Miguel Oliveira claimed his first Moto2 victory at Phillip Island as KTM broke their duck in style with a magnificent 1-2 finish. The Portuguese rider led home team-mate Brad Binder with Franco Morbidelli taking a safe third, moving him to within touching distance of the 2017 world championship.

Oliveira hit the front immediately on the opening lap with polesitter Mattia Pasini taken out shortly afterwards following a high-side for Marcel Schrotter at the Southern Loop. With the group behind heavily delayed, the two KTMs had managed to break away along with Morbidelli while fourth-placed Thomas Luthi found himself the wrong side of the split.

Once Binder became embroiled in a battle with Morbidelli, Oliveira had a clear path to victory, eventually prevailing by just under three seconds despite a late rain shower. The fight for second was much less clear-cut though with Takaaki Nakagami jumping across the gap to the second-place scrap, only to lose the front end going through the Hayshed shortly after passing the championship leader.

As a result, Binder took second for his maiden Moto2 podium with Morbidelli settling for third spot and sixteen crucial points. The Interwetten rider in fourth wasn’t Luthi but the surprise package Jesko Raffin, edging out Xavi Vierge, while Luthi was shuffled all the way back to tenth in the closing laps by a group containing Alex Marquez, Simone Corsi, Dominique Aegerter and Sandro Cortese.

 

Moto2 Michelin Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix – Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
144. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo39:25.92025
241. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+2.97420
321. Franco MorbidelliKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS+3.84616
42. Jesko RaffinKalexCarXpert Interwetten+7.34813
597. Xavi ViergeTech 3Tech 3 Racing+7.40311
673. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS+12.12510
724. Simone CorsiSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing+12.2179
877. Dominique AegerterSuterKiefer Racing+12.2448
911. Sandro CorteseSuterDynavolt Intact GP+12.4757
1012. Thomas LuthiKalexCarXpert Interwetten+12.6056
1149. Axel PonsKalexRW Racing GP+12.9715
1242. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR46+20.8874
1362. Stefano ManziKalexSky Racing Team VR46+28.8213
147. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexForward Team+31.2142
1587. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing+34.6781
1655. Hafizh SyahrinKalexPetronas Raceline Malaysia+34.911
1737. Augusto FernandezSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing+35.694
1845. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexTeluru SAG Team+56.487
1932. Isaac VinalesKalexBE-A-VIP SAG Team+56.528
2027. Iker LecuonaKalexGarage Plus Interwetten+56.550
2189. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia+57.548
226. Tarran MackenzieSuterKiefer Racing+1:01.191
2310. Luca MariniKalexForward Team+1:39.824
NC30. Takaaki NakagamiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia+2 Laps
NC57. Edgar PonsKalexPons HP 40+2 Laps
NC40. Fabio QuartararoKalexPons HP 40+20 Laps
NC5. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team+23 Laps
NC9. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto2+23 Laps
NC23. Marcel SchrotterSuterDynavolt Intact GP+24 Laps
NC54. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team+24 Laps
NS19. Xavier SimeonKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2Injured

