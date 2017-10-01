Oliver York Takes Reverse Grid Win at Brands

After starting third on the grid, Oliver York battled through the order to take victory in race two for the F4 British Championship. The Fortec Motorsport driver took only his second win of the year as he looks to battle for fifth place in the standings.

The reverse grid had not benefited new champion Jamie Caroline who had finished eighth in race one. Instead, seventh placed Manuel Sulaiman got the honours of starting at the front and led away for the first start before a red flag was waved.

A collision between Harry Dyson, Jamie Sharp and Lucas Alecco Roy halted proceedings and on the second start it was York who maneuvered his way around Patrik Pasma and Sulaiman to take the lead.

Pasma would be forced to pit with nose cone damage as Caroline stormed his way through the order in the opening laps. Having made his way up to third, Sulaiman was in his grasp, but the Mexican held off the Carlin driver for a number of laps.

Sadly, he couldn’t hang on forever and Caroline was through eventually closing down York who maintained the lead until the line. York took the flag by under a second as Sulaiman rounded out the podium.

Behind them, fourth would go to Logan Sargeant as he got the best of the TRS Arden trio of Oscar Piastri, Ayrton Simmons and Cup winner Olli Caldwell. The latter had fallen away in the closing stages and was forced to hold off race one winner Linus Lundqvist.

In the Ford F4 Challenge Cup, Caldwell took the honours, but eyes were on the title battle as Harry Webb picked up second with Hampus Ericsson settling for fourth. Going into the final event, Webb leads by nine points over Ericsson with second in class being enough to secure the title.