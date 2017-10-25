Olsbergs unsure of Honda continuation

Olsbergs MSE boss Andreas Eriksson has admitted that there is nothing in place for his team to continue with Honda next season.

The Swedish team, that used to spearhead Ford‘s rallycross efforts, teamed up with Honda at the beginning of last season in what was a two-year deal.

However, that contract is yet to be renewed, at least publicly, and Eriksson has told The Checkered Flag that nothing is in place yet.

“We have nothing ready for next year, we’re discussing things,” he said. “For me it’s the end of the contract year [with Honda] so we will see what we’re doing in the future, we haven’t decided.”

Olsbergs drivers Sebastian Eriksson and Mitchell deJong were seen filming promotional footage for Honda in the days following the recent season finale in Los Angeles, leading to suggestions the Olsbergs/Honda partnership will continue.

Should Olsbergs continue with Honda, Eriksson is open to selling further Civics to customer teams but insists the car needs to be developed further before they consider that.

“Obviously we need to get the car developed and ready,” he said. “The car has been good this season on some tracks and on some tracks it’s been a challenge so we have more work to do, but for sure it’s always open.”