Red Bull GRC boss Colin Dyne gets behind the wheel

Red Bull Global Rallycross chief executive Colin Dyne got his first taste of the series from the drivers’ seat following last weekend’s season finale in Los Angeles.

Dyne, whose son Austin races for Rahal Letterman Lannigan in Red Bull GRC, has been in charge of the series since 2013, but hadn’t driven a car before.

The successful investor, who help start the William Rast clothing brand, got behind the wheel of his son’s 600-horsepower M-Sport Fiesta following the conclusion of the 2017 season in LA.

Prior to hitting the track, Dyne listened intensely to advice from both his son and the RLL team. Once on track, he slowly built up his confidence and pace over the course of 10 laps of the 0.654 mile track on the Pacific coast, impressing onlookers, although no official lap times were recorded and no meaningful speed was really shown .

After a cool-down lap with the car’s anti-lag system (ALS) turned off Dyne emerged from the car smiling, and admitted that his brief experience behind the wheel had changed his views on drivers in the series

“It was pretty awesome,” he said afterwards. “It was definitely difficult to see well, and I think I have a lot more respect for these guys now.”

Austin Dyne is expected to remain with RLL next season, but don’t count on Colin Dyne lining up alongside him, even if his first time driving did turn heads.