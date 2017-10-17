Red Bull GRC joins iRacing

Red Bull Global Rallycross has announced a new partnership with iRacing.

Set to be available later this year, Red Bull GRC joins IndyCar and NASCAR as a top-level American championship available on the premier racing simulation platform.

“This is a really exciting announcement for iRacing fans all around the world,” said iRacing executive vice president and executive producer Steve Myers. “Being able to combine dirt and asphalt racing, plus the changing tracks conditions is something we have been working on for quite a while now and to see it come alive with Red Bull Global Rallycross is amazing.”

“We have been working with iRacing for some time now, collaborating to develop the tracks and working with drivers to ensure the cars perform just as they do in the real world,” added Red Bull GRC, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Chip Pankow. “iRacing will be a great way for our fans to experience Red Bull Global Rallycross in way they have never before – getting on track and racing. I know our fans will love it!”

Five different Red Bull GRC tracks will be initially available to iRacing members: Iowa Speedway, Gateway Motorsports Park, Lucas Oil Raceway, and two separate Daytona International Speedway layouts. The purpose-built tracks replicate the diverse tracks featured in the full Red Bull GRC season, including jumps, dirt, and tarmac surfaces.

Several Red Bull GRC drivers, who are already iRacing members, have assisted with development with the project, including three-time Supercar champion Scott Speed.

Red Bull GRC drivers have competed in numerous top-tier iRacing events previously, including the iRacing.com World Championship Grand Prix Series and the iRacing Pro Race of Champions.