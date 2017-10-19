Sauber hoping for better performance in Austin

The Sauber F1 Team are looking for a positive result at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, following a difficult race at the last round in Japan.

Scuderia Ferrari academy driver Charles Leclerc will once again get behind the wheel of the C36-Ferrari during Free Practice 1 on Friday, in place of driver Pascal Wehrlein, before the German returns to the action in the second practice session of the day.

Wehrlein is a fan of the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track, which he describes as “challenging but fun”, and he loves the vibrant atmosphere seen both at the track and out in the city of Austin.

“I’m looking forward to the next races. The US Grand Prix takes place close to Austin – a vibrant city with character.

“The track is challenging but at the same time fun to drive, especially due to the wide variety of fast and slow corners it features.

“There will also be events taking place around the track which will make the experience great for the fans.”

Team-mate Marcus Ericsson considers COTA to be one of the best tracks on the Formula 1 calendar, and has always loved visiting Austin and racing in the USA.

“Going to Austin is always lots of fun. It’s a great race on an interesting track.

“In my opinion, it is one of the best of the newer tracks on the calendar.

“The city of Austin has a lot to offer, which makes it even more enjoyable to be there.”

Having had one driver finish two laps down on the leaders last time out at the Japanese Grand Prix, whilst the other retired from the race early, Sauber will be pushing for a much improved performance from both drivers in Austin.