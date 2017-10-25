Sebastian Priaulx Steps up to British F4 with TRS Arden

Sebastian Priaulx, the 2017 Ginetta Junior vice-champion will make the jump to the F4 British Championship in 2018, as he looks for a successful single-seater career, away from what his father Andy Priaulx achieved in Touring Cars.

The move, which sees Priaulx become the third driver to be confirmed to TRS Arden, ensures the popular youngster will remain on the ToCA package.

“It’s a great feeling to have my 2018 plans confirmed,” said a thrilled Priaulx. “We’ve got a very exciting year ahead of us racing with Arden in the F4 British Championship.

“It’s a prestigious series with manufacturer backing from Ford and with my Dad driving for the Ford GT team it’s really cool. To make the step up to single-seaters and race in British F4 is a real milestone in my career. It’s always been my aim to live the single-seater dream. Winning in British F4 opens doors and it is the starting point for Formula 1.”

He will join Dennis Hauger and Jack Doohan, who were announced last week, ensuring the three of them will get a full winter of testing under their belts before the new season.

Previous to this, Priaulx has taken multiple titles in Cadet, Mini Max, Junior Max Karting classes, before securing the Ginetta Junior Winter Series in 2015.

Garry Horner, Arden CEO and team principal, added: “We are delighted to have Seb joining our team at Arden. We have admired his dedication and ability throughout the previous season and are looking forward to a successful year in Formula 4.”