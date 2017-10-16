British Superbike

Sensational Byrne seals sixth British title as Haslam suffers high-speed crash

Shane Byrne secured his sixth British title in race three at Brands Hatch, as title rival Leon Haslam suffered a horrific high-speed crash at the notoriously fast Hawthorns bend, where he sustained a broken left ankle, a broken right wrist and a broken right thumb, yet still made it to the grid afterwards to congratulate Byrne on his latest achievement.

Byrne started race three from the middle of the front row, whereas the man to beat Haslam started from eleventh. By the first corner, Haslam was leading Byrne around, with Josh Brookes – who wasn’t completely out of the title fight, sat just in front. As Brookes picked his way up to second by lap five, the two main contenders were left out back with Byrne patiently following Haslam around and waiting for the right time to attack.

But Byrne didn’t get that chance, as Haslam crashed out on lap six. He was forced to bail off the bike at 172mph due to front brake failure on his ZX-10RR, and slammed straight into the air fence which subsequently brought out the safety car for two laps. Once the safety car came in, all Byrne had to do was finish in the points to clinch his sixth title. Brookes stormed into the lead out front, which started to put pressure onto Byrne who was slowly dropping backwards. But the seasoned British Superbike Champion held his nerve to bring home the title.

The race in hand was seemingly ignored as Brookes signed off the season on the top step, from Jason O’Halloran and James Ellison, who were engaged in a difficult battle to the end.

Haslam’s DNF saw him drop to third in the overall standings, as Brookes’ win pushed him into second overall, just three points behind Byrne on a bike that wasn’t thought to be competitive at the beginning of the season.

All good seasons must come to an end, and today the 2017 British Superbike Championship ended with Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne taking his well deserved sixth British title. It’s been a fantastic season with ten different winners, and one thing’s for sure; 2018 is set to be incredible.

MCE British Superbike Race Three, Brands Hatch

1Josh BrookesAnvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha28:59.284
2Jason O'HalloranHonda Racing+0.687
3James EllisonMcAMS Yamaha+0.857
4Michael LavertyMcAMS Yamaha+1.929
5Christian IddonTyco BMW Motorrad+2.144
6Peter HickmanSmiths Racing BMW+5.254
7Dan LinfootHonda Racing+5.281
8Shane ByrneBe Wiser Ducati+6.512
9Bradley RayBuildbase Suzuki+6.923
10Richard CooperBennetts Suzuki+7.628
11Sylvain GuintoliBennetts Suzuki+12.176
12Jake DixonRAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki+13.853
13Glenn IrwinBe Wiser Ducati+13.923
14Lee JacksonSmiths Racing BMW+14.013
15Tommy BridewellTeam WD-40 Kawasaki+14.369
16Jakub SmrzLloyd & Jones PR Racing BMW+16.633
17Luke MosseyJG Speedfit Kawasaki+22.910
18Kyle RydeQuattro Plant FS-3 Racing Kawasaki+27.895
19Martin JessoppRidersmotorcycles.com BMW+27.955
20Michael RutterBathams SMT BMW+29.257
21James WestmorelandGearlink Kawasaki+29.885
22Aaron ZanottiPlatform Hire Yamaha+31.125
23Dean HarrisonSilicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki+34.970
24Shaun WinfieldAnvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha+57.297
-NotClassified-
DNFLeon HaslamJG Speedfit Kawasaki15 laps
Fastest lap: Jason O'Halloran, Honda Racing - 1:25.426

2017 MCE British Superbike Final Standings

1Shane ByrneBe Wiser Ducati637 points
2Josh BrookesAnvil Hire TAG Yamaha634 points
3Leon HaslamJG Speedfit Kawasaki631 points
4Peter HickmanSmiths Racing BMW578 points
5Jason O'HalloranHonda Racing567 points
6Jake DixonRAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki562 points
2017 RIDERS CUP CHAMPION
Christian Iddon, Tyco BMW Motorrad - 238 points

