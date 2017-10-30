Sergio Pérez: Force India “came back stronger” on race day

For the third time in succession, Sergio Pérez managed to score points at his home event, the Mexican Grand Prix.

Having finished eighth and tenth in 2015 and 2016 respectively, Pérez claimed seventh position in a chaotic race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, ensuring him of a top ten placing in the Drivers’ Championship.

Pérez spoke about his disappointment with Qualifying, having only just made the top ten shootout but was satisfied with Force India’s return to form on Sunday.

However, the Mexican rued the timing of the Virtual Safety Car – brought out for Brendon Hartley’s stranded and fiery Scuderia Toro Rosso – believing it cost him a place to Williams Martini Racing‘s Lance Stroll, who finished in an eventual sixth.

“Despite the poor qualifying yesterday, we came back stronger today and managed to have a really good race with competitive pace.” said the 27-year-old.

“It’s just a shame that the Virtual Safety Car happened at the wrong moment because it allowed Stroll to jump ahead of me.”

“Otherwise I think we could have finished in sixth.”

Furthermore, Pérez seventh place partnered with team-mate Esteban Ocon’s credible fifth place sealed fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship for the Sahara Force India F1 Team, matching last year’s achievement.

The Mexican was keen to assert that this was the “main objective” for the duo, who’ve had several feisty moments this season – their first as team-mates.

“The main objective of the weekend was to confirm fourth place in the championship so I’m extremely happy that we have done this with two races to spare.”

“It’s been another special weekend with so much support from the fans and I have to say a huge thank you to all of them for the energy they have given me.”