Subaru in talks to supply customer cars

Vermont Sports Car has confirmed that they are in negotiations with team regarding the supply of customer cars for the 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross season.

VSC run Subaru Rally Team USA‘s effort in Red Bull GRC, and no privately-entered Subarus have been entered since Stephane Verdier ran one of the Japanese marque’s cars in 2013.

Meanwhile, none of the current teams currently have customer cars in the Red Bull GRC field with the final Olsbergs-built Ford Fiesta of SH Racing no longer competing and the Honda and Volkswagen teams not supplying cars,

“We are [planning on selling customer cars]. We’re actually negotiating with a couple of teams in the paddock right now so we will make these cars available,” VSC boss Lance Smith revealed to The Checkered Flag. “Our plan actually is to make at least one ’18-spec car available.”

While that is the plan, Smith admits that his own team must gain more support before producing and selling additional cars.

“We’ve just got to grow our support, we can’t just hand off a car, so we have to grow our support at the same time and that’s what we’re wrestling with,” he said.

While nothing was confirmed, The Checkered flag understands that Bryan Herta Rallysport and Red Bull GRC Lites team Dreyer & Reinbold are the frontrunners to secure Subaru customer cars.