Tanner Foust applies the pressure in LA

Tanner Foust began Red Bull Global Rallycross Los Angeles in perfect fashion by sweeping his three heats.

Foust, who has never won a round in LA came into the weekend trailing team mate Scott Speed by 30 points. Speed meanwhile has won four times from six starts at the port.

The hat-trick of wins for Foust closes up the points table, but only just. The gap now sits at 24 point meaning Speed still very much holds the advantage in the championship despite failing to notch up a single heat win.

The remaining three heat wins were split between three different drivers.

In the first round of heats, Subaru’s Patrik Sandell made perfect use of a late joker to pass into the lead on the final lap. Steve Arpin’s win in heat 2A wasn’t enough to preserve his championship hopes. Now 70-points back, he is out of contention for the overall title.

Austin Dyne was the winner of heat 3A. The Rahal Letterman Lanigna driver took the lead early on and never looked back to take a dominant victory.