Team Peugeot Total to Pull Out of Dakar Rally after 2018

Team Peugeot Total will field a strong four-car line-up for the Dakar Rally in 2018, but Sport Director Bruno Famin has indicated the outfit will not return to the event in 2019.

Stephane Peterhansel and co-driver Jean Paul Cottret, Sebastien Loeb and Daniel Elena, Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz, and Cyril Despres and David Castera, will form the four car attack on the legendary rally, which is set to take place over fifteen gruelling stages between 6-20 January 2018.

The team has just completed their seventh and final test in Morocco with their Peugeot 3008DKR Maxi, and Famin says the modifications they’ve made ahead of this year’s Dakar Rally seem to have been effective, though he knows the strength of their rivals cannot be underestimated.

“The modifications we have made resulting in the 3008DKR Maxi have proved to be effective up to now, but the Dakar remains a question mark, thanks to the sheer variety of terrain and challenges to overcome, while the recent Rallye du Maroc reminded us once again that our rivals are extremely strong,” said Famin.

“Back in the workshop, Peugeot Sport’s engineers have kept up a steady pace of work throughout the year. Most of all, I’d like to underline the fantastic team spirit we benefit from in Team Peugeot Total.

“We are delighted to retain our ‘dream team’ of crews next Dakar, which offers us a perfect combination of performance and experience.

“As this will be the last Dakar for Peugeot, we would like to finish our amazing campaign on a high note. But as I always say, you can’t count on anything in advance. The most difficult thing, after winning, is to do it again.”