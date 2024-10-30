Ultimate Rally Classic to take place in fall 2025

TL’O has created the Ultimate Rally Classic, a historic rally raid for vehicles produced between 1976 and 2000, with the inaugural edition set to run from France to Morocco in fall 2025.

The race is headed by Pascal François, who previously founded and directed the Pioneers Classic. Held last month, the Pioneers Classic (Pionniers Classic) is also a historic rally that ran through Morocco.

“After a two-year break, I had time to reflect and think things over properly,” François told MotorLifestyle.com. “I thought, ‘No, this just isn’t possible.’ The Pionniers Rally was a ten-year adventure, and the Pioneers have taken a different direction now, which I have no criticism of—quite the opposite, actually.

“But I missed the adventure of vintage cars. I missed Africa, especially Morocco. So next year, I decided to lead of the team that you knew from Pioneers and head out again, this time for the Ultimate Rally Classic 2025 organised by TL’O.”

It will span roughly twelve days with plans of starting at Montauban in France. Similar to the old Paris–Dakar Rally and the current Africa Eco Race, competitors will then travel across the Mediterranean into Morocco. The cities of Nador and Zagora are among the stops that TL’O hopes to pass before ending at Fort Bou-Jerif in the southern part of the country. Each stage will be roughly 280 to 350 kilometres long.

All cars and trucks are eligible provided they were manufactured between the aforementioned time frame, while bikes are still being deliberated on whether they are safe enough to take part. TL’O is also considering a “Youngtimer” class for cars built between 2001 and 2015.

If things go to plan, the race will begin in late October 2025 and conclude in early November in order to “align with certain November holidays,” François explained.

“I know Morocco quite well after visiting it for ten years so it’s hard to impress me, but this route does.”

The Ultimate Rally Classic and Pioneers Classic are not the only historic cross-country rallies, let alone in Morocco. The RallyClassics Africa in September also takes place in the country, while the Morocco Desert Challenge plans to introduce a Vintage class for its 2025 edition. The Africa Eco Race also has a Historic category for cars built before 2007, while the now-Saudi Dakar Rally operates the Dakar Classic for vehicles made between 1979 and 2005.