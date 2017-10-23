TF Sport Confirm British GT Return and Am Lineup for 2018

TF Sport have confirmed their return to British GT for the 2018 season, once more fielding a pair of Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 – with the Am seats again to be filled by veteran duo Derek Johnston and Mark Farmer.

Johnston charged to the 2016 Drivers’ title for Tom Ferrier‘s outfit in 2016 alongside Jonny Adam, crowning a perfect season that saw TF Sport sweep to top spot in the Teams’ championship too.

Despite Le Mans winner Adam having yet to commit to British GT duties for next campaign, Johnston’s signature seals one half of the lineup that powered to a pair of victories at Snetterton and the Donington Park season finale last season.

Farmer meanwhile makes his TF Sport return in the second Aston Martin, who alongside Pro partner Jon Barnes snatched an impressive fourth in the GT3 Drivers’ standings despite failing to register a victory last year.

After a strong end to the previous campaign, Farmer is hopeful of maintaining that momentum ahead of a potential championship challenge in 2018.

“We really smashed it at the end of the year – those final two rounds – so I really want to keep the momentum rolling into next year,” Farmer said.

“TF are a top team and I want to change as few parameters as possible and I think that I’m driving better than ever.”

Team boss Ferrier lauded the strength of the ever-growing British GT championship, and is hoping the experienced recruits will provide a consistent and quick challenge next season.

“It’s great to have them both commit so early for next season. We’ve worked together with considerable success for a number of years now, so I’m really happy to confirm our two-car presence in this especially strong championship.”