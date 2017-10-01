Turkington Gets Fine, Avoids Time or Grid Penalty for Moffat Incident

Colin Turkington‘s race two victory and grid slot for the championship finale at Brands Hatch have both stayed intact following his on-track altercation with Aiden Moffat, being handed down only a fine by race stewards instead.

Turkington had executed a forceful move on race leader Moffat with only three laps remaining, running into the back of the Scotsman’s Mercedes and nudging him wide at Paddock Hill Bend. This promoted Turkington to the race lead, while Moffat’s brief trip through the gravel demoted him to fifth place.

Moffat had clung on to the lead with maximum ballast for 12 of the race’s 15 laps, but the option-shod BMW of Turkington was carrying no weight at all, causing drastically different braking distances for the respective cars.

Given Turkington’s championship rival Ash Sutton was handed down a time penalty for a similarly forceful last corner move at the previous race weekend at Silverstone, there was a distinct possibility for a similar punishment coming Turkington’s way.

However, the race stewards instead elected to give the Northern Irishman a £500 fine and three points on his racing licence for the incident, keeping the points deficit to Sutton down to only six points.