2017 Renault UK Clio Cup: Season In Numbers

Following an action-packed 2017 season for the Renault UK Clio Cup, we’ve crunched the numbers to bring you all the key statistics from a campaign which saw Mike Bushell emerge as only the second multiple champion in series history.
With six different race-winners and no less than 24 separate top ten finishers, it proved to be another hugely competitive campaign in the tin-top season, and here’s a full rundown of all the key statistics:
Race Wins
9 – Mike Bushell
3 – Lee Pattison
2 – Max Coates, James Dorlin
1 – Paul Rivett, James Colburn
Podium Finishes
15 – Bushell
8 – Rivett
7 – Pattison
6 – Coates
5 – Daniel Rowbottom
3 – Colburn, Dorlin
2 – Dan Zelos, Nathan Harrison, Jack McCarthy
1 – Lucas Orrock
Top Six Finishes
17 – Bushell
13 – Rivett
12 – Coates, Rowbottom
11 – Pattison
10 – McCarthy
9 – Colburn
7 – Zelos, Dorlin
4 – Orrock, Harrison
1 – Ash Hand, Sam Osborne
Top Ten Finishes
18 – Bushell
17 – Coates, Rivett
15 – Pattison, Colburn, Rowbottom
14 – McCarthy
13 – Zelos
12 – Dorlin
9 – Harrison
7 – Orrock
4 – Hand, Luke Reade
3 – Jade Edwards
2 – Osborne, Aaron Thompson, Ollie Pidgley, Shayne Deegan, Kyle Hornby, Brett Lidsey, Sam Randon
1 – Myles Collins, Bradley Burns, Zak Fulk
Pole Positions
12 – Bushell
2 – Coates
1 – Dorlin, Orrock, Pattison, Zelos
Top Three Qualifying Results
14 – Bushell
7 – Pattison
6 – McCarthy
5 – Harrison
4 – Coates, Rivett
3 – Zelos, Dorlin
2 – Orrock, Deegan, Burns
1 – Rowbottom, Randon
Top Six Qualifying Results
16 – Bushell
15 – McCarthy
10 – Coates, Pattison, Dorlin
8 – Rivett
7 – Zelos, Rowbottom
5 – Colburn, Orrock, Harrison
3 – Deegan, Burns
2 – Randon
1 – Hand, Thompson
Qualifying Average
2.28 – Bushell
4.94 – McCarthy
6.28 – Coates
6.39 – Rivett
6.56 – Pattison
7.56 – Dorlin
7.81 – Zelos
8.83 – Rowbottom
9.28 – Colburn
9.56 – Harrison
10.89 – Orrock
13.83 – Reade
14.89 – Thompson
15.56 – Edwards
16.25 – Osborne
Races Led
13 – Bushell
4 – Pattison
2 – Dorlin, Coates
1 – Rivett, Orrock
Laps Led
132 – Bushell
49 – Pattison
17 – Coates
12 – Rivett
10 – Dorlin
9 – Orrock
Miles Led
257.54 – Bushell
81.00 – Pattison
33.54 – Coates
19.69 – Rivett
17.12 – Dorlin
14.76 – Orrock
Fastest Laps
4 – Bushell, Coates
1 – Dorlin, Deegan, McCarthy, Rowbottom, Zelos, Osborne, Rivett, Pattison, Burns, Fulk
Places Gained From Grid Position
57 – Rowbottom
49 – Osborne
46 – Colburn
45 – Zelos
44 – Thompson
41 – Rivett, Hornby, Graham Field
33 – Dorlin, Edwards
32 – Pattison, Harrison
29 – Coates
24 – Reade
23 – Orrock
21 – Shawn Taylor
14 – Ambrogio Perfetti
12 – Deegan
11 – McCarthy, Bradley Burns
8 – Hand, Oscar Rovelli, Nicolas Hamilton, Ben Palmer
7 – Collins
6 – Bushell, Jamie Going, Fulk
5 – Lidsey, James Ross
3 – Sam Randon
1 – Pidgley
Biggest Points Haul From A Race Weekend
66 – Bushell (Croft)
64 – Bushell (Snetterton, Brands GP)
62 – Bushell (Thruxton, Oulton Park), Pattison (Rockingham)
60 – Bushell (Brands Indy), Pattison (Brands Indy, Donington Park)
59 – Coates (Rockingham)
57 – Coates (Donington Park), Dorlin (Thruxton), Rivett (Silverstone)
56 – Zelos (Brands GP)
52 – Dorlin (Silverstone)
50 – Rivett (Brands Indy), Rowbottom (Oulton Park), Bushell (Silverstone)
Graduate Cup Wins
8 – Dorlin
5 – McCarthy
4 – Harrison
1 – Hornby
Graduate Cup Podiums
14 – Harrison
13 – McCarthy
12 – Dorlin
4 – Thompson
2 – Fulk, Deegan, Randon
1 – Hornby, Collins, Burns, Ross
Masters Cup Wins
11 – Pattison
7 – Rivett
Masters Cup Podiums
18 – Rivett
17 – Pattison
7 – Field
4 – Taylor
3 – Rovelli
1 – Going