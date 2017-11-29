2017 Renault UK Clio Cup: Season In Numbers

Following an action-packed 2017 season for the Renault UK Clio Cup, we’ve crunched the numbers to bring you all the key statistics from a campaign which saw Mike Bushell emerge as only the second multiple champion in series history.

With six different race-winners and no less than 24 separate top ten finishers, it proved to be another hugely competitive campaign in the tin-top season, and here’s a full rundown of all the key statistics:

Race Wins

9 – Mike Bushell

3 – Lee Pattison

2 – Max Coates, James Dorlin

1 – Paul Rivett, James Colburn

Podium Finishes

15 – Bushell

8 – Rivett

7 – Pattison

6 – Coates

5 – Daniel Rowbottom

3 – Colburn, Dorlin

2 – Dan Zelos, Nathan Harrison, Jack McCarthy

1 – Lucas Orrock

Top Six Finishes

17 – Bushell

13 – Rivett

12 – Coates, Rowbottom

11 – Pattison

10 – McCarthy

9 – Colburn

7 – Zelos, Dorlin

4 – Orrock, Harrison

1 – Ash Hand, Sam Osborne

Top Ten Finishes

18 – Bushell

17 – Coates, Rivett

15 – Pattison, Colburn, Rowbottom

14 – McCarthy

13 – Zelos

12 – Dorlin

9 – Harrison

7 – Orrock

4 – Hand, Luke Reade

3 – Jade Edwards

2 – Osborne, Aaron Thompson, Ollie Pidgley, Shayne Deegan, Kyle Hornby, Brett Lidsey, Sam Randon

1 – Myles Collins, Bradley Burns, Zak Fulk

Pole Positions

12 – Bushell

2 – Coates

1 – Dorlin, Orrock, Pattison, Zelos

Top Three Qualifying Results

14 – Bushell

7 – Pattison

6 – McCarthy

5 – Harrison

4 – Coates, Rivett

3 – Zelos, Dorlin

2 – Orrock, Deegan, Burns

1 – Rowbottom, Randon

Top Six Qualifying Results

16 – Bushell

15 – McCarthy

10 – Coates, Pattison, Dorlin

8 – Rivett

7 – Zelos, Rowbottom

5 – Colburn, Orrock, Harrison

3 – Deegan, Burns

2 – Randon

1 – Hand, Thompson

Qualifying Average

2.28 – Bushell

4.94 – McCarthy

6.28 – Coates

6.39 – Rivett

6.56 – Pattison

7.56 – Dorlin

7.81 – Zelos

8.83 – Rowbottom

9.28 – Colburn

9.56 – Harrison

10.89 – Orrock

13.83 – Reade

14.89 – Thompson

15.56 – Edwards

16.25 – Osborne

Races Led

13 – Bushell

4 – Pattison

2 – Dorlin, Coates

1 – Rivett, Orrock

Laps Led

132 – Bushell

49 – Pattison

17 – Coates

12 – Rivett

10 – Dorlin

9 – Orrock

Miles Led

257.54 – Bushell

81.00 – Pattison

33.54 – Coates

19.69 – Rivett

17.12 – Dorlin

14.76 – Orrock

Fastest Laps

4 – Bushell, Coates

1 – Dorlin, Deegan, McCarthy, Rowbottom, Zelos, Osborne, Rivett, Pattison, Burns, Fulk

Places Gained From Grid Position

57 – Rowbottom

49 – Osborne

46 – Colburn

45 – Zelos

44 – Thompson

41 – Rivett, Hornby, Graham Field

33 – Dorlin, Edwards

32 – Pattison, Harrison

29 – Coates

24 – Reade

23 – Orrock

21 – Shawn Taylor

14 – Ambrogio Perfetti

12 – Deegan

11 – McCarthy, Bradley Burns

8 – Hand, Oscar Rovelli, Nicolas Hamilton, Ben Palmer

7 – Collins

6 – Bushell, Jamie Going, Fulk

5 – Lidsey, James Ross

3 – Sam Randon

1 – Pidgley

Biggest Points Haul From A Race Weekend

66 – Bushell (Croft)

64 – Bushell (Snetterton, Brands GP)

62 – Bushell (Thruxton, Oulton Park), Pattison (Rockingham)

60 – Bushell (Brands Indy), Pattison (Brands Indy, Donington Park)

59 – Coates (Rockingham)

57 – Coates (Donington Park), Dorlin (Thruxton), Rivett (Silverstone)

56 – Zelos (Brands GP)

52 – Dorlin (Silverstone)

50 – Rivett (Brands Indy), Rowbottom (Oulton Park), Bushell (Silverstone)

Graduate Cup Wins

8 – Dorlin

5 – McCarthy

4 – Harrison

1 – Hornby

Graduate Cup Podiums

14 – Harrison

13 – McCarthy

12 – Dorlin

4 – Thompson

2 – Fulk, Deegan, Randon

1 – Hornby, Collins, Burns, Ross

Masters Cup Wins

11 – Pattison

7 – Rivett

Masters Cup Podiums

18 – Rivett

17 – Pattison

7 – Field

4 – Taylor

3 – Rovelli

1 – Going