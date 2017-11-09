2018 GP3 Series Calendar Confirmed

The calendar for the 2018 GP3 Series has been confirmed and the championship will be contested over nine rounds.

Forming part of the Formula One support events, the series will feature seven rounds on European soil with a new event at Le Castellet in France making its debut.

Another addition to the championship is Sochi in Russia which makes its return after being absent in 2016 and 2017.

The championship will conclude, as has become tradition at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi.

Getting underway at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 11-13 before heading to the south of France on June 22-24, the first race in a triple header with the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone on June 29-July 1 and July 6-8.

A busy July is rounded of at the Hungaroring on July 27-29 as the series heads into its summer break.

Racing will resume at Spa-Francorchamps on August 24-26, with it being followed the next weekend by the last European race at Monza.

September ends in Russia on 28-30, as the teams then enter a nearly two month break before the final race in Abu Dhabi on 23-25 November.

GP3 Series CEO Bruno Michel commented: “I am pleased to confirm that we have expanded the 2018 calendar to include a ninth round for the new season, with all of the race weekends taking place alongside Formula One. We are delighted to race for the first time in Le Castellet and to return to Sochi once again, balancing the need to control costs and to provide a full season for our teams and drivers, and to create more entertainment for the fans.

“This campaign will bring new challenges for the teams with the addition of the new circuits, and for the drivers in mastering the DRS to our third generation GP3 car. I am convinced that there will be many opportunities for our drivers to showcase their talent in front of the F1 paddock and the fans.”

Before 2018 however the 2017 season needs to be concluded. The finale takes place at Yas Marina on November 24-26, with George Russell having already been crowned this year’s champion.