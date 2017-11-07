Cetilar Villorba Corse to test LMP2 car with Cipriani and Nasr

Cetilar Villorba Corse will be heading to Le Castellet tomorrow with Giuseppe Cipriani and Felipe Nasr as they get behind the wheel of the Dallara P217 Gibson.

The Italian trio of Andrea Belicchi, Roberto Lacorte, and Giorgio Sernagiotto took the #47 car to eighth in the LMP2 class, ninth overall, at the 2017 24 hours of Le Mans.

The upcoming test is part of an intensive winter programme led by team principal Raimondo Amadio as they continue to develop the car, with a view to run a second car in 2018.

“It will be very interesting to work with Giuseppe Cipriani again.” said Amadio. “We already collaborated together during his GT experience with Ferrari in 2015, where we noticed his competitive spirit and his will to improve his own performances.

“On the contrary, we will work with Felipe Nasr for the first time. We are honoured to have such a talented driver in the team with an important experience in F1 as well as big success in other categories” he added.