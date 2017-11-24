Correa Penalised for GP3 Feature Race

Juan Manuel Correa is set to start tomorrow’s GP3 Series Feature Race from the pitlane.

The American was handed a three place grid penalty by the stewards following qualifying after he had been deemed to have impeded Kevin Jörg.

As a result of the impeding Jörg qualified in fourteenth place, alongside Tatiana Calderon on the grid.

Having qualified down in nineteenth place, Correa is unable to serve the penalty in its entirety and therefore will start the race from the pitlane.

Due to the peculiar nature of the Yas Marina Circuit, Correa will have to wait for all the cars to have gone through the first corner before being given the green light to join the others on track.

The eighteen lap race, the penultimate race of 2017, gets underway at 12.25 local time tomorrow with newly crowned champion George Russell starting from pole position.