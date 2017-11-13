Daniel Harper announced as Porsche GB 2018/19 Junior

Sixteen-year-old Daniel Harper has been crowned Porsche GB 2018/19 Junior at the Porsche Carrera Cup GB ‘Night of Motorsport’ end of season awards.

Harper was up against four other drivers for the Junior shootout assessment day at Silverstone on 1 November, and despite the best efforts of Jamie Caroline, George Gamble, Esmee Hawkey, and Dean Macdonald was voted by the panel of experts as the eventual winner.

“When the announcement was made I was in total shock and thought I was in a dream.” said Harper. “To win a prize like this and be selected to represent Porsche is a massive chance for any young driver.

“The Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain is a fantastic championship, with a number of hugely professional teams and drivers competing to a really competitive level, and I can’t wait to get started.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I will certainly do everything I can to impress and enjoy success in the series. A huge thank you to everyone at Porsche for trusting in me and rewarding me with this opportunity.”

“This year we found ourselves in a position where, even at the interview stage, we found it hard to narrow down the applicants.” said James MacNaughton, Motorsport Manager, Porsche Cars GB.

“So much so that we decided to increase the number attending the shootout to five. On the day itself, much of the assessment falls to the experts we have attending, which allows us to stand back and take more of an overview.”

“Dean, Esmee, George and Jamie are four supremely talented individuals on and off the track, their records speak for themselves, and the differentiators on the day were so small.

“I’d like to thank them all for their passion, professionalism and dedication throughout the process and hope that they still have Carrera Cup GB firmly in their sights.

“Our programme has gone from strength to strength and both of our past winners have taken the championship.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for Dan to carry on that legacy of success and one that I am sure he will grab with both hands. We’re looking forward to helping him hone his skills as a world-class driver over the course of his two years with us.”