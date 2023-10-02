Will Aspin Aims to Finish Porsche Carrera Cup GB Season on a High at Brands Hatch

Will Aspin, the talented 19-year-old British/Italian racer, is gearing up for an exciting weekend at Brands Hatch (October 6-8) as he aims to conclude his Porsche Carrera Cup GB campaign on a high note. Despite battling bad luck throughout the season, Aspin’s determination and skill have shone through, resulting in a second-place finish in the Pro-Am class during his last outing.

This season, Aspin, in only his second year in the series, has faced adversity but has still managed to claim a podium spot three times, most recently at Silverstone just two weeks ago. As he heads to Brands Hatch, a circuit he holds dear, Aspin is determined to capitalize on his affinity for the track and the potential of his Attis Sports liveried Porsche 911 GT3 Cup machine.

Brands Hatch, once the home of the British Grand Prix, holds a special place in Aspin’s heart, particularly the high-speed corners on the full GP loop where he can push his Porsche to its limits. The track’s challenging and technical nature offers multiple approaches to cornering and the opportunity to exploit the kerbs to maximize performance.

Aspin shared his thoughts ahead of the weekend: “I really like racing on the Brands Hatch GP circuit, and it’s a great track for the 911 Cup car. It’s quite hard, it’s fast, and it’s really technical as there are so many different ways you can drive the corners around the back and how aggressive you want to be on the kerbs.”

He added, “I’m really looking forward to the weekend and hopefully, ending the season on a high. We just need some good luck to go our way to get the results we know we are capable of. We’ve continued to work hard all year, so it would be a nice reward for everyone if we could have some success.”

As Aspin prepares to tackle the iconic Brands Hatch circuit, motorsport enthusiasts and fans alike are eagerly anticipating a thrilling conclusion to his Porsche Carrera Cup GB season.