HARD Eye Ginetta Junior Entry As Part Of New Academy

Team HARD are planning to enter drivers into karting and the Ginetta Junior Championship next season as part of a new race academy they have launched.

The Stilp HARD. Academy team is headed up by former Renault UK Clio Cup front-runner Jordan Stilp and Team HARD boss Tony Gilham.

The Kent based outfit are regular competitors in Ginetta’s, having entered G55’s into British GT, Britcar and the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup this season.

“I have been working with Tony and the team for a while now and have admired what they have built over the last few years,” said Stilp.

“We have had several discussions over recent months and we both have the same vision with providing this opportunity for up and coming racing drivers.

“Motorsport is a very tough industry as I have found out myself, so to be able to work with Team HARD. and create something like this is a perfect platform on which to build on.

“We have lots of plans in place already and are very much looking forward to launching the academy and talking to interested parties.”

Gilham added: “Jordan has been great in helping our existing drivers develop as part of our GT programme whilst also working with his own junior drivers in the karting series.

“Karting is very new to me but I am very keen to learn all about it and help where possible to nurture young talent and assist them every step of the way.”

The team have already signed their first academy driver, with further news to follow over the next few days.