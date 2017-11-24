GP3 Series

Historic Pole Position for George Russell

Credit: Sam Bloxham/GP3 Media Service

Newly crowned GP3 Series champion George Russell will start from pole position for the Yas Marina Feature Race tomorrow.

This also means the Briton’s ART Grand Prix squad have claimed a clean sweep of the qualifying sessions this year.

Much of the session was lead by Macau Grand Prix winner Daniel Ticktum but the Brit was ultimately pushed down the order by Arden International pair Leonardo Pulcini and fellow Red Bull Junior Niko Kari.

In the final minutes the top spot rapidly changed hands as Jenzer Motorsport‘s Arjun Maini and then Pulcini deposed Ticktum.

High off of his Formula 1 outing just before the session, Russell then claimed the top spot with three minutes remaining as Ticktum put in an effort that placed him just 0.008 seconds behind the Mercedes junior.

While Russell was able to keep extending his advantage out front, Ticktum faded in the final sector and ended up being pipped by Kari and Pulcini who had bettered Russell’s previous best before the champion went quicker once again.

Maini finished fifth ahead of Nirei Fukuzumi, who has seized the opportunity to claim second in the championship standings from Jack Aitken as his team-mate could only muster fifteenth on the grid.

Dorian Boccolacci was seventh, ahead of Raoul Hyman and Anthoine Hubert with Alessio Lorandi completing the top ten.

The Feature Race gets underway at 12.25 local time tomorrow.

2017 GP3 Series Qualifying Results – Yas Marina

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
13George RussellGBRArden International1m54.751
26Leonardo PulciniITATrident 1m55.073
35Niko Kari FINART Grand Prix1m55.157
414Daniel Ticktum GBRDAMS 1m55.289
524Arjun Maini INDART Grand Prix1m55.466
62Nirei Fukuzumi JPNART Grand Prix1m55.484
712Dorian Boccolacci FRACampos Racing 1m55.533
827Raoul Hyman RSAArden International1m55.583
94Anthoine HubertFRAJenzer Motorsport1m55.594
1022Alessio LorandiITAArden International1m55.605
117Steijn Schothorst NEDCampos Racing 1m55.610
1211Ryan TveterUSATrident 1m55.684
1315Tatiana Calderon COLTrident 1m55.772
149Kevin JörgSUIART Grand Prix1m55.774
151Jack Aitken GBRTrident 1m55.823
1610Giuliano AlesiFRADAMS 1m55.909
1716Bruno BaptistaBRAJenzer Motorsport1m56.088
1828Marcos Siebert ARGJenzer Motorsport1m56.485
1923Juan Manuel CorreaITACampos Racing 1m56.597
2026Julien FalcheroFRADAMS 1m57.015

Related Posts