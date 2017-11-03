Iconic Falken livery reproduced for fans of Project Cars 2 and Gran Turismo Sport

Fans of the iconic Falken livery will be able to use the teal and blue colours in Gran Turismo Sport and Project Cars 2 as the tyre manufacturer announced its increased support to eSports.

The Falken BMW M6 GT3 and the Porsche 911 GT3 R have both been reproduced for Project Cars 2, while Gran Turismo Sports’ Logo Editor Function includes official Falken branding giving fans the ability to create their own unique liveries.

“Both these premium games offer a virtual experience that is amazingly close to the original.” said Stephan Cimbal, Head of Marketing at Falken Tyre Europe GmbH.

“The tyres, the cars themselves and the racetracks are breathtaking. Falken has been involved in computer games for many years, and has always supported and driven their technological development. In fact, some of our customers even had their first encounter with Falken in a computer game,”

Falken are no stranger to video games and eSports having seen their Nissan GTR feature in the 2004 Gran Turismo 4 release.