Jackie Chan DC Racing Wins Asian Le Mans Series Opener

Harrison Newey helped the #8 Jackie Chan DC Racing to a crushing victory in the opening Asian Le Mans Series Round at the Zhuhai 4 Hours on his endurance racing debut.

The 19 year old had to fight his way through the field after a slow pit-stop, but helped guide the polesitting #8 ORECA to a comfortable victory over the #37 BBT Ligier.

Polesitter Thomas Laurent led the field away and built up a commanding lead, as problems for fellow front-row starter, team-mate #7 saw it drop to the rear of the field.

Despite contact when lapping the #66 GT Tianshi Audi (which subsequently received a drive-thru penalty for the incident), the team made their pitstop and driver change firmly in the lead.

However the damage caused by the altercation with the Audi resulted in a very lengthy pitstop and the newly installed Newey emerged in seventh place.

Yet by lap 47 Newey had dragged the #8 to the front and the car stayed in front till the end, with Stephane Richelmi taking the flag.

Second place was the BBT team who were handicapped by having to make an additional stop for fuel early in the race, which put the team out of synch for the rest of the race, eventually finishing one lap down.

Third place went to the ARC Bratislava Racing despite spinning off into the gravel at the start of the race.

Yet neither of the cars were a match for Jackie Chan DC Racing throughout the weekend.

The battle for LMP3 honours was much tighter and was eventually decided in the favour of the #18 KCMG Ligier at the final pitstops.

The polesitting KCMG team had been swapping the lead with the #11 Taiwan Beer GH Motorsport Ligier throughout the race, but a better pitstop strategy saw KCMG prevail.

In the GT class, the #91 FIST-Team AAI BMW M6took the class win after a race-long duel with its Mercedes team-mate.

The #91 car, who had V8 Supercars star Chaz Mostert as one of the drivers, managed to pull away from their team-mates after the #90 Mercedes AMG GT developed brake problems late in the race.