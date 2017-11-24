GP3 Series

Kari on Top in Abu Dhabi Practice

Credit: Sam Bloxham/GP3 Series Media Service.

The final practice session of the 2017 GP3 Series at Yas Marina ended with Niko Kari quickest.

Kari waited until the final moments to put in his fastest lap, with his time coming after the chequered flag had dropped.

The session opened, as expected, under warm and sunny conditions with a number of drivers spending time at the top of the timesheets.

Nirei Fukuzumi was the first driver to dip under the two minute mark with: Kari, Dan Ticktum and Leonardo Pulcini swapping P1 amongst themselves until Dorian Boccolacci grabbed the top spot which he held until the dying moments as drivers carried out race simulations.

In the final five minutes remaining everyone turned their attentions to one lap pace once again. Anthoine HubertGiuliano AlesiKevin JörgGeorge Russell, Kari and Fukuzumi swapping the ownership of P1 before Boccolacci reclaimed the top spot with two minutes left of the session.

Ticktum went purple in sector 1, soon overtaken by Boccolacci with the Frenchman believing he had done enough to secure P1 and slowing in the second sector only to hear Kari had claimed P1, leaving him with no time to improve as he rolled to the flag.

Behind the top three, Ticktum, Russell, Hubert, Raoul Hyman, Pulcini and Arjun Maini were among 14 drivers within a second of the top spot.

Qualifying for tomorrow’s Feature Race gets underway 15.10 local time today.

2017 GP3 Series Practice Results – Yas Marina

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
15Niko KariFINArden International1m55.796
212Dorian BoccolacciFRATrident 1m55.865
32Nirei Fukuzumi JPNART Grand Prix1m55.886
414Daniel Ticktum GBRDAMS 1m56.006
53George RussellGBRART Grand Prix1m56.071
64Anthoine HubertFRAART Grand Prix1m56.159
727Raoul Hyman RSACampos Racing 1m56.225
86Leonardo PulciniITAArden International1m56.323
924Arjun Maini INDJenzer Motorsport1m56.558
107Steijn SchothorstNEDArden International1m56.607
1128Marcos SiebertARGCampos Racing 1m56.608
129Kevin JörgSUITrident 1m56.612
1310Giuliano AlesiFRATrident 1m56.640
141Jack AitkenGBRART Grand Prix1m56.641
1511Ryan TveterUSATrident 1m57.068
1616Bruno BaptistaBRADAMS 1m57.255
1723Juan Manuel CorreaITAJenzer Motorsport1m57.855
1822Alessio LorandiITAJenzer Motorsport1m58.723
1926Julien FalcheroFRACampos Racing 1m58.820
2015Tatiana Calderon COLDAMS 1m59.345

Related Posts