Macau Result will boost Confidence ahead of 2018 Season – Fenestraz

Sacha Fenestraz had an extremely solid and impressive first Macau Grand Prix weekend, with the French-Argentine driver bringing home his Carlin Motorsport machine in seventh position, the second best rookie.

The 2017 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 champion had only one weekend of Formula 3 experience to his name heading into Macau, having competed in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship round at the Nurburgring, but Fenestraz did not put a foot wrong all weekend, and was rewarded with a top ten result.

“It was a really solid weekend, the team did an amazing job,” said Fenestraz. “We were really fast every day. We set ourselves a few goals: one to stay on track all weekend, one to finish in the Top 15 and then if we could, to get into the Top 10. We did them all!

“To finish as the second best rookie when I’ve only raced in the car for two weekends – and it being my first time in Macau against such an experienced line-up, felt great. But I’m now looking forward to coming back next year even stronger!”

Looking back at his first time at Macau, the eighteen-year-old, now part of the Renault Sport Academy thanks to his Eurocup title, said the venue a vastly different experience to what he has been used to up to now.

“Macau is amazing, it’s another world,” said Fenestraz. “It’s so fast, you fly everywhere – so I’m really happy to have come seventh.

“I prepare the same for every race, so I took it like any other, but it will give me a lot of confidence going into next year. I’m now looking forward to working hard during the winter and getting going again.”