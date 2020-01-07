Fernández makes ART F3 switch

Spaniard Sebastián Fernández will complete ART Grand Prix’s driver line up for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season after completing a move from Campos Racing.

The 19-year-old will join ADAC F4 champion Théo Pourchaire and Formula Renault graduate Aleksandr Smolyar in the French team which took third in the standings in 2019.

Last season was a tough one for Fernandez who failed to score a point despite competing in every race with his team’s only points coming courtesy of Alex Peroni.

Fernández isn’t new to the team though, he raced for the French outfit at the Macau Grand Prix as well as testing with them at Valencia post-season.

Fernandez started and finished the Macau Grand Prix in 15th place. Credit: FIA Formula 3.

Speaking after the announcement, Fernández said: “I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with a team which has such a strong trajectory for the 2020 season.

“I have already worked with them at the Macau GP and the Valencia tests, where I felt really good. With a team like ART Grand Prix I believe together we can achieve some very good results in the upcoming season.”

ART become the first team to announce their full driver line up in F3 with just three other drivers officially confirmed (Logan Sargeant and Frederik Vesti at PREMA and Calan Williams at Jenzer Motorsport).

Team Principal Sébastien Philippe said: “Sebastian is only 19 years old but he already has a vast experience in motorsport and in particular, F3. This experience is a major asset in such a cutting-edge championship.

“His first appearance in Macau was solid, he made progress all weekend. In 2020, he will have all he needs to be regularly in the points and fighting with the front runners.”