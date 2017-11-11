Moto2

Marquez Beats Morbidelli to Valencia Pole

Alex Marquez - Photo Credit: Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS

Alex Marquez edged out Franco Morbidelli as Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS secured a 1-2 on the grid for tomorrow’s Valencia Grand Prix. The Spaniard pipped the newly crowned champion by six hundredths of a second with the in-form KTMs of Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder lining up on the second row tomorrow.

As is so often the case in Moto2 qualifying sessions, the best track conditions proved to come at the start of the session and Marquez utilised it perfectly, clocking a 1:35.050 on his fourth lap of the afternoon to claim pole. Morbidelli also peaked early, setting his fastest time on lap five of the session while Mattia Pasini completed the front row with his early flyer, the Italian ending his afternoon with an on-track spat with the pole man who felt he had been held up.

Oliveira bucked the common trend by starting slowly before finding time in the latter stages of the session but the Portuguese rider’s progress only took him as high as fourth, 0.132s off the pace, while Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate Binder was relegated to fifth. Dominique Aegerter starts sixth for the beleaguered Kiefer team which has returned to action two weeks after the tragic death of their Team Manager Stefan Kiefer.

Takaaki Nakagami lines up seventh for his final Moto2 race with rookie of the year Francesco Bagnaia and Xavi Vierge alongside while Marcel Schrotter starts tenth for Dynavolt.

 

Moto2 Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana – Qualifying

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
173. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:35.050
221. Franco MorbidelliKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:35.115
354. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:35.155
444. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:35.182
541. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:35.323
677. Dominique AegerterSuterKiefer Racing1:35.448
730. Takaaki NakagamiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia1:35.462
842. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR461:35.467
997. Xavi ViergeTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:35.653
1023. Marcel SchrotterSuterDynavolt Intact GP1:35.683
1155. Hafizh SyahrinKalexPetronas Raceline Malaysia1:35.762
1249. Axel PonsKalexRW Racing GP1:35.770
1311. Sandro CorteseSuterDynavolt Intact GP1:35.787
1488. Ricard CardusKalexCarXpert Interwetten1:35.848
1532. Isaac VinalesKalexBE-A-VIP SAG Team1:35.866
1640. Fabio QuartararoKalexPons HP 401:35.923
1745. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexTeluru SAG Team1:35.970
1851. Eric GranadoKalexPromoracing1:36.022
1924. Simone CorsiSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing1:36.033
202. Jesko RaffinKalexCarXpert Interwetten1:36.035
2137. Augusto FernandezSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing1:36.043
225. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:36.101
2327. Iker LecuonaKalexGarage Plus Interwetten1:36.142
249. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto21:36.165
2587. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:36.189
2610. Luca MariniKalexForward Team1:36.208
2762. Stefano ManziKalexSky Racing Team VR461:36.269
2857. Edgar PonsKalexPons HP 401:36.333
2989. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia1:36.397
3019. Xavier SimeonKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:36.403
317. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexForward Team1:36.403
326. Tarran MackenzieSuterKiefer Racing1:36.996
3394. Jake DixonSuterDynavolt Intact GPNo Time

