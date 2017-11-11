Marquez Beats Morbidelli to Valencia Pole

Alex Marquez edged out Franco Morbidelli as Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS secured a 1-2 on the grid for tomorrow’s Valencia Grand Prix. The Spaniard pipped the newly crowned champion by six hundredths of a second with the in-form KTMs of Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder lining up on the second row tomorrow.

As is so often the case in Moto2 qualifying sessions, the best track conditions proved to come at the start of the session and Marquez utilised it perfectly, clocking a 1:35.050 on his fourth lap of the afternoon to claim pole. Morbidelli also peaked early, setting his fastest time on lap five of the session while Mattia Pasini completed the front row with his early flyer, the Italian ending his afternoon with an on-track spat with the pole man who felt he had been held up.

Oliveira bucked the common trend by starting slowly before finding time in the latter stages of the session but the Portuguese rider’s progress only took him as high as fourth, 0.132s off the pace, while Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate Binder was relegated to fifth. Dominique Aegerter starts sixth for the beleaguered Kiefer team which has returned to action two weeks after the tragic death of their Team Manager Stefan Kiefer.

Takaaki Nakagami lines up seventh for his final Moto2 race with rookie of the year Francesco Bagnaia and Xavi Vierge alongside while Marcel Schrotter starts tenth for Dynavolt.

Moto2 Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana – Qualifying