Martin Plowman Tests BTCC’s PMR Astra at Donington

Experienced GT racer and 24 Hours of Le Mans class winner Martin Plowman made a one of outing in a British Touring Car as the 30-year-old prepares for another season in the British GT Championship.

Plowman, who has never raced a front-wheel drive car was testing for the Power Maxed Racing team at Donington Park on Thursday. He would switch cars in the afternoon as he stepped into a Radical Sportscar.

“I’m surprised by how easy I found the transition from a rear wheel drive GT car to a front wheel drive touring car, I expected it to be a bigger challenge. Essentially the fundamentals of racing and driving fast are the same leaving fewer nuances to master.”

He is a director of UltraTek Racing the team he competes with in British GT. Along with Am driver Richard Taffinder, the pair have a long-term contract as they aim towards Le Mans. Plans are set to be revealed in January at the Autosport Show.

Stepping into the Vauxhall Astra in order to further compare the styles of driving needed on the local circuits, Plowman thanked the BTCC crew for his outing.

“I want to give big thanks to Martin Broadhurst, and the team at Power Maxed Racing for helping me adapt, after my first session I felt at home in the PMR Vauxhall Astra.

“The main difference is the amount of rotation needed into the corner, I had to rotate the touring car more and square the corner off, and then be more patient on the power to prevent understeer. What I really noticed is how the BTCC car can take kerbs, it’s like they don’t exist.”