Moto2

Oliveira Completes Moto2 Hat Trick in Valencia

Miguel Oliveira - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Miguel Oliveira rounded off KTM’s debut Moto2 season in style by claiming his third consecutive victory at Valencia. The Portuguese rider chased down early leader Franco Morbidelli to take a superbly judged win while Brad Binder completed another double rostrum finish for the Red Bull KTM Ajo squad.

The race was set up to be a straight fight between the two Marc VDS Kalex riders and the KTM twins, especially once Mattia Pasini took himself out of play with a crash on lap four. By this stage, Morbidelli appeared to have taken control having muscled his team-mate Alex Marquez aside at turn four while the Spaniard held Oliveira back.

Miguel finally eased Marquez aside on lap ten to claim second spot but not before Morbidelli had opened up a 2.1 second advantage. Oliveira was relentless though, lapping consistently in the high 1:35s to zero in on the back of the world champion. On lap 22, the Italian finally gave best as the no.44 forced his way through at turn four, easing Franco onto the kerbs.

From there, Oliveira had a clear path to victory with Morbidelli holding off Binder for second but Marquez faded badly in the latter stages, falling prey to Francesco Bagnaia as a result and falling to fifth. Hafizh Syahrin finished a solid sixth ahead of MotoGP-bound Takaaki Nakagami while Fabio Quartararo took eighth, edging out the rider he will replace at Speed Up for 2018, Simone Corsi.

 

Moto2 Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana: Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
144. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo43:15.84325
221. Franco MorbidelliKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS+2.15420
341. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+4.18116
442. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR46+11.18113
573. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS+12.14611
655. Hafizh SyahrinKalexPetronas Raceline Malaysia+14.59510
730. Takaaki NakagamiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia+18.4469
840. Fabio QuartararoKalexPons HP 40+22.1888
924. Simone CorsiSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing+23.5927
1077. Dominique AegerterSuterKiefer Racing+23.7516
1149. Axel PonsKalexRW Racing GP+27.3885
1232. Isaac VinalesKalexBE-A-VIP SAG Team+29.6884
1323. Marcel SchrotterSuterDynavolt Intact GP+31.4423
1437. Augusto FernandezSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing+32.9332
157. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexForward Team+33.1501
165. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team+34.335
1751. Eric GranadoKalexPromoracing+34.731
1827. Iker LecuonaKalexGarage Plus Interwetten+39.828
1954. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team+39.940
2057. Edgar PonsKalexPons HP 40+42.678
212. Jesko RaffinKalexCarXpert Interwetten+43.275
2287. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing+51.990
2310. Luca MariniKalexForward Team+54.931
246. Tarran MackenzieSuterKiefer Racing+1:09.494
2589. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia+1:10.070
2645. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexTeluru SAG Team+1:33.876
NC97. Xavi ViergeTech 3Tech 3 Racing+11 Laps
NC9. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto2+16 Laps
NC11. Sandro CorteseSuterDynavolt Intact GP+19 Laps
NC19. Xavier SimeonKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+20 Laps
NC88. Ricard CardusKalexCarXpert Interwetten+21 Laps
NC62. Stefano ManziKalexSky Racing Team VR46+25 Laps
NS94. Jake DixonSuterDynavolt Intact GPInjured

Related Posts