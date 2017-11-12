Oliveira Completes Moto2 Hat Trick in Valencia

Miguel Oliveira rounded off KTM’s debut Moto2 season in style by claiming his third consecutive victory at Valencia. The Portuguese rider chased down early leader Franco Morbidelli to take a superbly judged win while Brad Binder completed another double rostrum finish for the Red Bull KTM Ajo squad.
The race was set up to be a straight fight between the two Marc VDS Kalex riders and the KTM twins, especially once Mattia Pasini took himself out of play with a crash on lap four. By this stage, Morbidelli appeared to have taken control having muscled his team-mate Alex Marquez aside at turn four while the Spaniard held Oliveira back.
Miguel finally eased Marquez aside on lap ten to claim second spot but not before Morbidelli had opened up a 2.1 second advantage. Oliveira was relentless though, lapping consistently in the high 1:35s to zero in on the back of the world champion. On lap 22, the Italian finally gave best as the no.44 forced his way through at turn four, easing Franco onto the kerbs.
From there, Oliveira had a clear path to victory with Morbidelli holding off Binder for second but Marquez faded badly in the latter stages, falling prey to Francesco Bagnaia as a result and falling to fifth. Hafizh Syahrin finished a solid sixth ahead of MotoGP-bound Takaaki Nakagami while Fabio Quartararo took eighth, edging out the rider he will replace at Speed Up for 2018, Simone Corsi.
Moto2 Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana: Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Time/Gap
|Pts
|1
|44. Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|43:15.843
|25
|2
|21. Franco Morbidelli
|Kalex
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|+2.154
|20
|3
|41. Brad Binder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|+4.181
|16
|4
|42. Francesco Bagnaia
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|+11.181
|13
|5
|73. Alex Marquez
|Kalex
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|+12.146
|11
|6
|55. Hafizh Syahrin
|Kalex
|Petronas Raceline Malaysia
|+14.595
|10
|7
|30. Takaaki Nakagami
|Kalex
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|+18.446
|9
|8
|40. Fabio Quartararo
|Kalex
|Pons HP 40
|+22.188
|8
|9
|24. Simone Corsi
|Speed Up
|Speed Up Racing
|+23.592
|7
|10
|77. Dominique Aegerter
|Suter
|Kiefer Racing
|+23.751
|6
|11
|49. Axel Pons
|Kalex
|RW Racing GP
|+27.388
|5
|12
|32. Isaac Vinales
|Kalex
|BE-A-VIP SAG Team
|+29.688
|4
|13
|23. Marcel Schrotter
|Suter
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|+31.442
|3
|14
|37. Augusto Fernandez
|Speed Up
|Speed Up Racing
|+32.933
|2
|15
|7. Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Kalex
|Forward Team
|+33.150
|1
|16
|5. Andrea Locatelli
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|+34.335
|17
|51. Eric Granado
|Kalex
|Promoracing
|+34.731
|18
|27. Iker Lecuona
|Kalex
|Garage Plus Interwetten
|+39.828
|19
|54. Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|+39.940
|20
|57. Edgar Pons
|Kalex
|Pons HP 40
|+42.678
|21
|2. Jesko Raffin
|Kalex
|CarXpert Interwetten
|+43.275
|22
|87. Remy Gardner
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|+51.990
|23
|10. Luca Marini
|Kalex
|Forward Team
|+54.931
|24
|6. Tarran Mackenzie
|Suter
|Kiefer Racing
|+1:09.494
|25
|89. Khairul Idham Pawi
|Kalex
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|+1:10.070
|26
|45. Tetsuta Nagashima
|Kalex
|Teluru SAG Team
|+1:33.876
|NC
|97. Xavi Vierge
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|+11 Laps
|NC
|9. Jorge Navarro
|Kalex
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|+16 Laps
|NC
|11. Sandro Cortese
|Suter
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|+19 Laps
|NC
|19. Xavier Simeon
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|+20 Laps
|NC
|88. Ricard Cardus
|Kalex
|CarXpert Interwetten
|+21 Laps
|NC
|62. Stefano Manzi
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|+25 Laps
|NS
|94. Jake Dixon
|Suter
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|Injured