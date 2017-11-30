Positive 2017 for Tatiana Calderon Rounded off by Post-Season Test Opportunities

Tatiana Calderon completed her second season in the GP3 Series last weekend in Abu Dhabi with her sights now firmly on 2018.

After a strong campaign Calderon was unable to add to her tally of seven points due to an issue in Free Practice compromising her weekend.

In addition to her GP3 outings, Calderon has integrated herself into the Sauber F1 Team and also scored a podium finish in her one off appearance in the Formula V8 3.5 in Bahrain.

This result, combined with many impressive performances in GP3 have confirmed Calderon’s place as the leading female driver in the junior single-seater ladder.

With her DAMS team leaving the GP3 Series, if Calderon is to achieve her goal of reaching Formula 1 it will necessitate a change of scenery.

In this week’s post-season test, running from 30 November – 2 December Calderon will have opportunities with two top teams: reigning champions ART Grand Prix and Jenzer Motorsport.

“It wasn’t the end of the season we were looking for, but the pace we showed was still quite encouraging. Unfortunately issues in free practice complicated the whole weekend, but overall it has been a really good season,” said Calderon. “We started off slowly but we managed to come back and to be quite strong in some races, even if we deserved some better results. Now I’m looking forward to starting to prepare for the 2018 season with post-season testing in Abu Dhabi – I’ll be with two really competitive teams, so hopefully it will be a chance to show the pace we really had over the weekend.”