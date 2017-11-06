World Superbike

Rea Wins to Break WorldSBK Points Record

Jonathan Rea - Photo Credit: Kawasaki

Jonathan Rea completed a near-faultless championship season in the grand manner by winning the final race of the year at Losail, making WorldSBK history in the process. The Ulsterman won his sixteenth race of the season to break Colin Edwards’ fifteen-year record for the highest points total in a single season in WorldSBK history.

For once, Rea didn’t make his usual rapid progress from the third row of the grid with Chaz Davies the man to hit the front early on, the Welshman chasing the championship runner-up spot. The lead would finally change hands on lap four though as Davies suffered an extraordinary moment at turn five, the near-highside seeing Chaz smash his own screen as he wrestled control of his Ducati.

Although the race victory was becoming increasingly out of reach, Davies had actually done enough already to finish runner-up in the world championship after a rare crash for Tom Sykes. The Yorkshireman lost the front end of his Kawasaki while running third and with Davies already carrying a ten point lead into the final race, Tom would have to settle for third in the championship.

The PATA Yamaha duo ended the season on a high with Alex Lowes edging out Michael van der Mark for the final rostrum position while Xavi Fores put the disappointment of race one behind him by beating Marco Melandri for fifth. Polesitter Eugene Laverty finished seventh on a day when his team-mate Lorenzo Savadori was ruled out by mechanical trouble while Sylvain Guintoli, Leon Camier and Roman Ramos rounded out the top ten.

 

WorldSBK 2017: Acerbis Qatar Round – Race Two Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
11. Jonathan ReaKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team33:39.71825
27. Chaz DaviesDucatiAruba.it Racing – Ducati+1.96120
322. Alex LowesYamahaPata Yamaha Official WSBK Team+4.18516
460. Michael van der MarkYamahaPata Yamaha Official WSBK Team+5.84313
512. Xavi ForesDucatiBARNI Racing Team+8.98711
633. Marco MelandriDucatiAruba.it Racing – Ducati+14.67510
750. Eugene LavertyApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+16.2519
85. Sylvain GuintoliKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing+16.6758
92. Leon CamierMV AgustaMV Agusta Reparto Corse+19.6077
1040. Roman RamosKawasakiTeam Kawasaki GoEleven+20.6286
1135. Raffaele de RosaBMWAlthea BMW Racing Team+26.0435
1245. Jake GagneHondaRed Bull Honda WorldSBK Team+32.6564
13121. A. AndreozziYamahaGuandalini Racing+41.1973
1437. Ondrej JezekKawasakiGrillini Racing Team+41.8442
1544. Roberto RolfoKawasakiGrillini Racing Team+47.1161
1611. Jeremy GuarnoniKawasakiPedercini Racing SC-Project+2 Laps
NC66. Tom SykesKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team+15 Laps
NC32. Lorenzo SavadoriApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+15 Laps
NC81. Jordi TorresBMWAlthea BMW Racing Team+16 Laps
NS34. Davide GiuglianoHondaRed Bull Honda WorldSBK Team

