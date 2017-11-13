Sebastian Vettel: “There was no time for mistakes”

Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel dubbed the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix one of the hardest races of the year, as there was no room for error at any stage, with just five seconds splitting the top four drivers.

“I think this was one of the most difficult races of the season, there was no time for mistakes.”

Despite launching himself ahead of Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver Valtteri Bottas off the line, the German says he did not get the best of starts, but was able to keep ahead of the Finn just enough to eke out a small lead, and maintain that throughout the race.

“My start was not perfect, but enough to beat Bottas off the line. Then, Valtteri was always very close and we had the same pace, but I pushed very hard and managed to pull a gap.”

The win on Sunday was the first time Ferrari have taken victory in Brazil since Felipe Massa in 2008, so it was a huge result for the whole team, and after all their hard work and dedication over recent weeks, Vettel says this win is for them.

“This win is very important for me and for the team. After such a long time it’s been great to achieve it. I’m happy for the whole team, because it has been through a tough couple of weeks, with long nights, hard work and a big support from the factory.

“I dedicate this win to all of them, to the guys here and to those who’ve been working in Maranello.”

Having missed out on the 2017 title at the last round in Mexico, this was the perfect way for Vettel to come back from that disappointment, and the German is now hoping to end the year on a high with another strong result at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s been very hard for us, but today is a great day and I want to thank my team and our tifosi. Hopefully we’ll have a good race in Abu Dhabi!”